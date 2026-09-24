$50 dress draws $5,000–$8,000 appraisal at Ridgeway’s first antique roadshow

Appraiser Jeremy Wooten, right, and Cedar Creek resident Kelley Lannigan examine a hand stitched turn of the century era dress that Wooten appraised between $5,000 and $8,000.

RIDGEWAY – A hand-sewn woman’s dress purchased for $50 from a now-defunct consignment shop on Two Notch Road and a sterling silver sugar scuttle picked up for $25 at last week’s Big Grab, proved to be huge bargains when their owners brought them to an Antique Road Show at the Isaac C. Thomas Museum in Ridgeway on Saturday.

The dress, which antique appraiser Jeremy Wooten said appears to date back to the turn of the century, is owned by Cedar Creek resident Kelly Lannigan. The two-piece, completely hand-stitched ensemble emerged as the day’s winner with an estimated value of $5,000 to $8,000.

Wooten, of Wooten & Wooten, Auctions of Fine Arts, Antiques & Great Estates located in Camden, spent more than two hours at the museum identifying and assessing the value and provenance of antiques during the museum’s first Antique Road Show.

The silver sugar scuttle that Laura Jackson bought just a week earlier at the Big Grab sale was valued at $400.

About 30 people brought antiques and relics for Wooten to examine, discuss and value. Along with their antiques came stories of family inheritances, unexpected finds and objects whose origins had puzzled their owners for years.

Lannigan purchased her dress at a now-defunct consignment store on Two Notch Road in Columbia.

The appraiser explained that buyers for period clothing, like Lannigan’s find, can include stage production personnel looking for period costumes or designers interested in studying a garment’s construction or using it as inspiration. He recalled a previous sale in which a designer paid a large sum for an older garment for a stage production in England.

For Lannigan, the estimated value represented a substantial increase over her $50 investment.

Jackson’s sterling silver sugar scuttle, complete with spoon, also demonstrated that valuable pieces can still turn up in today’s garage sale offerings in Blythewood, Ridgeway and Winnsboro.

During the program, the appraiser discussed the market for silver and expressed concern about older pieces being purchased and melted by China and other countries, reducing the number of sterling items that exist.

Throughout the show, Wooten explained that an antique’s value depends on more than age.

“Workmanship, condition, original finishes, the maker and a documented history of ownership can all influence what buyers will pay,” he said, noting that glass buyers are particularly picky.

“A chip in a valuable crystal vase will kill the value to almost nothing,” he said.

An approximately 200-year-old portrait of the Queen of Prussia illustrated another point: a painting does not have to be an original masterpiece to have considerable value. The painting of the Queen on thin board was signed, but he could not readily determine whether it is an original or a copy.

Wooten shows off what could be an original 200-year-old painting of the Queen of Prussia.

“Either way, it’s very nice work,” he said. “It would have dated back to before Napoleon Bonaparte invaded Prussia.” Wooten valued the painting between $4,000 and $5,000 and said he was curious and wanted to examine it further. If it’s a copy, whoever copied the original portrait was really, really good.”

“If it’s an original, the question is, why would it fall out of royal hands?” he asked.

Gail Lyles Stevenson, who purchased the painting along with several other paintings about a year ago, said she couldn’t remember just where she purchased it or what she paid for it.

“It wasn’t a lot,” she said. “Maybe $100. I used to paint and I’m drawn to older paintings and buy them.” she

Stevenson, who works at Blythewood Consignment and sells her own finds from four booths at the Consignment store, said she’s always buying and selling things she finds around the state.

She also brought an early Florida landscape painting by one of the original members of the Highwaymen, a group of acclaimed African American artists in Florida who painted mostly landscapes during the early 1900’s. Wooten valued that painting at between $5,000 and $7,000.

Another artwork featured a subject closer to home: South Carolina’s Governor’s Mansion.

The signed print was from a limited edition of 950 and came with authentication information. Wooten estimated its value at $500 to $800 and recommended that an owner interested in selling seek an auctioneer familiar with that market.

A miniature iron house prompted a lesson in preserving original finishes.

Its owner said the piece had come from her mother and described a screw in its bottom and a coin once kept inside. The appraiser pointed to the surviving original paint as an important part of its appeal and estimated its value at about $250.

Removing an original finish, he warned, can take away value along with the paint.

Appraiser Jeremy Wooten appraises a glass washboard from the early 1900s.

A pair of cat-and-mouse windup tin toys brought the discussion to childhood. Their owner said they came from her grandmother’s house.

The appraiser dated the toys to the 1930s or 1940s and explained that paint and condition are especially important with tin toys, which can rust and suffer damage through use. He suggested offering the two together, with an estimated value of $300 to $500 for the pair.

An old copy of “Treasure Island” attracted his attention because of its illustrations. He estimated its value at $300 to $700, highlighting the illustrator’s contribution to the book’s appeal.

A washboard, appraised at about $50 and an Edgefield clay pot valued at thousands of dollars and used to store meat and cheese represented the practical side of the collection — everyday household objects preserved long after their original use.

The appraiser repeatedly encouraged owners to preserve what they knew about their belongings, including family names and recollections that might otherwise disappear.

An object’s ownership history can help connect it with descendants or collectors who recognize its significance. That history can also affect its selling price.

“We try to harness as much of that as we can to tell the story,” he said.

He also acknowledged the limits of an on-the-spot assessment. Some objects require additional research, and some collectibles are better evaluated by specialists. During the program, he offered to exchange information with owners by email and described referring items outside his auction house’s strengths to other experts.

For the owners gathered at the museum, the entertaining afternoon offered both an estimate of what their belongings might bring and a better understanding of the history they held.