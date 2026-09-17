A weekend of Big Grabs

BLYTHEWOOD/FAIRFIELD COUNTY – The annual Big Grab returned to Blythewood and Fairfield County on Friday, Sept. 11, and Saturday, Sept. 12, drawing crowds of shoppers for the post-Labor Day bargain crawl.

Visitors followed the event’s figure-eight loop stretching through Blythewood, Ridgeway, and Winnsboro. High-traffic vendor hubs set up at Trinity UMC and the Blythewood Rd. corner lot in Blythewood, the Recreation Center and Purity Lodge in Ridgeway, and ATOM Rail and First Baptist Church in Winnsboro.