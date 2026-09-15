Bishopville man charged after exchange of gunfire in Ridgeway

Brandon T. Stukes | photo/FCSD

RIDGEWAY – A 37-year-old Bishopville man surrendered to authorities last week in connection with a gunfire exchange that stemmed from a property dispute in August, according to the Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office.

Brandon T. Stukes turned himself in on Friday, Sept. 11 and was charged with breach of peace, high and aggravated in nature.

The charge originates from an Aug. 9 incident along Smallwood Road in the Ridgeway area of Fairfield County.

According to investigators, Stukes was traveling through the area when he backed his vehicle into the driveway of a residence he thought was abandoned. A neighboring property owner confronted Stukes and told him he was on private property and had to leave.

After the two men argued, Stukes returned to his vehicle and began to drive away. Investigators said Stukes fired two rounds from his vehicle as he left. Stukes later told authorities that he had fired the shots into the air.

The property owner, believing Stukes was shooting at him, returned fire by shooting three rounds toward the departing vehicle, deputies said.

No injuries were reported.

Deputies recovered spent shell casings at the scene that matched the statements given by the individuals involved. An independent witness also corroborated the timeline, telling investigators that two shots were fired first, followed by additional gunfire.

The investigation is ongoing. Authorities ask anyone with information to contact Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office Investigator Malcolm Henry at 803-635-4141, referencing case number 26-004442.