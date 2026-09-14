Blythewood man arrested on child sexual exploitation charges

BLYTHEWOOD — A 23-year-old Blythewood man is facing multiple felony charges after state and federal investigators accused him of distributing child sexual abuse material, South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced Monday.

Timothy Richard Springs was arrested Sept. 14 and charged with four counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

The arrest was made by the South Carolina Attorney General’s Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force, with assistance from the Richland County Sheriff’s Office and the U.S. Marshals Service.

According to officials, the investigation was launched after authorities received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children’s CyberTipline. Investigators allege that Springs distributed files depicting child sexual abuse material.

Springs has a prior criminal record involving similar conduct, having been convicted of related charges in Virginia in 2025, officials said.

Each count of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor carries a potential penalty of up to 10 years in prison under South Carolina law.

The South Carolina Attorney General’s Office will handle the prosecution. As with all criminal proceedings, the defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.