Boutique fitness studio bringing spin, Pilates, more to Blythewood

PowerHouse Fitness expanding to 208 and 212 Main Street in downtown Blythewood. | Photo: Barbara Ball

BLYTHEWOOD – A new fitness facility offering spin, strength training, Pilates and sculpt classes is coming to Main St. in Blythewood this fall.

Janiya Cunigan, founder and CEO of PowerHouse Fitness, said the new studio is projected to open Nov. 7, pending completion of renovations.

The Blythewood location will occupy two separate buildings – 208 and 212 Main Street – with one dedicated primarily to spin classes and the larger building used for strength and other fitness classes.

The spin side will feature traditional and rhythmic spin cycling, while the strength studio will offer 45- and 60-minute classes focusing on upper-body, lower-body and full-body workouts.

Cunigan said the studio that is designed to accommodate both experienced participants and those just beginning a fitness program.

“We’re rhythmic-based, but we are beginner-friendly,” she said. “We have a fair variety of modalities that people are able to start their fitness journey with.”

Janiya Cunigan

Cunigan has operated a Columbia location on Devine Street for the last eight years. The Blythewood studio is not a franchise, she said, but an expansion of the Columbia business she founded.

The new location will have six instructors, with five dividing their time between the Columbia and Blythewood studios. One instructor will be based primarily at the Blythewood location.

The studio will be open to adults 18 and older, with planned hours from 5 a.m. until 8 p.m.

“Several membership options will be available,” Cunigan said, “including unlimited and limited monthly memberships, along with class packages for people who may not live in Blythewood but want to attend classes when they’re in the area.”

The studio will also offer private group events, including birthday and bachelorette rides, as well as fitness sessions for businesses and their employees.

Cunigan said one feature that attracted her to the Main Street property was its two-building configuration. Her Columbia studio is approximately 2,500 square feet and includes two studios within one building. In Blythewood, the two workout areas will be housed in separate buildings.

The outdoor patio area between the buildings will also become part of the studio.

Cunigan said she envisions the new studio as a social space where members can gather on the patio before and after classes. Plans could include bistro tables and a fire pit during cooler months.

“There’s a 15-minute gap between the class times, so we’ll probably end up making that a leisure area for our members to utilize,” Cunigan said.

Cunigan said she also hopes to use the patio for community events and to invite other Blythewood-area businesses and vendors to set up.

Spin classes will be offered at Blythewood’s PowerHouse Fitness. | Photos: Contributed

“We can promote their businesses as well,” she said.

For Cunigan, who lives in 29016, expanding into Blythewood also means bringing the business home.

She said she plans to bring more of the same coaching staff and atmosphere from her Columbia studio to the new Blythewood location as the business continues to grow.

“A lot of them have been with me since the very beginning,” she said of her instructors. “And they’re the best.”

Cunigan said a limited number of Foundation Memberships will be released ahead of opening, giving early members access to exclusive introductory pricing. Founding Memberships will include:

Unlimited – $139 per month

Power 8 – $99 per month

Power 4 – $59 per month

Renovations are already underway in the smaller building, Cunigan said, with work on the larger building expected to begin Oct. 1.

“We’re looking forward to bringing PowerHouse Fitness to town,” Cunigan said. “PowerHouse is more than a place to work out. It’s a space where people can challenge themselves, build confidence, connect with others, and leave feeling stronger than when they came in.”

For more information, call 938-218-5253 or email blythewood@powerhousecola.consideration. Follow @powerhouseblythewood on social media.