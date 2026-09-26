Driver killed in Fairfield County crash

FAIRFIELD COUNTY – A driver died early Sept. 26 after a vehicle left S.C. Highway 34 near Ninety-Nine Road and struck several trees, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The collision occurred about 3:14 a.m., Master Trooper Brandon Bolt said. A 2005 Chevrolet Tahoe was traveling north on Highway 34 when it ran off the left side of the roadway and struck the trees.

The driver, who was the vehicle’s only occupant, died. Highway Patrol did not release the driver’s identity, referring questions about the deceased to the Fairfield County Coroner’s Office.

The collision remains under investigation by Highway Patrol.