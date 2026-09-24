Early lead slips away as Bengals fall to Laurens

LAURENS – After waiting out a statewide wave of severe weather and lightning delays Friday night, the Blythewood Bengals bolted out to a two-touchdown lead against Laurens.
But the host Raiders answered with a devastating 38-6 run over the final two-and-a-half quarters, handing Blythewood a 38-20 defeat and dropping the Bengals to 3-2 on the season.
The game marked the return of senior starting quarterback James Veasey, who had been sidelined since suffering an ankle injury in Blythewood’s 32-8 victory over Richland Northeast on Aug. 27. The senior signal-caller accounted for 274 of Blythewood’s 284 total yards of offense, completing 17 of 30 passes for 209 yards, two touchdowns and one interception, while leading the ground game with 65 rushing yards and a touchdown on 14 carries.
Blythewood set the tone on the opening frame when Veasey hooked up with sophomore wideout Ayden Glenn for a touchdown strike, giving the Bengals a 7-0 lead following Declan Purcell’s extra point.
Early in the second quarter, the Bengals doubled their advantage. Capping a sustained drive, Veasey tucked the ball and scrambled 8 yards into the end zone, pushing the Blythewood lead to 14-0.
From there, Laurens (2-2) took command through explosive passing plays. Sophomore quarterback Logan Bragg ignited the Raiders’ sideline by finding Quentin Watts for a 51-yard touchdown bomb. Minutes later, Bragg went over the top again, hitting Brayden Patterson in stride for a 61-yard touchdown connection to tie the game at 14.
Just before halftime, Laurens capitalized on field position, setting up Will Brink for a 27-yard field goal to send the Bengals into the locker room trailing 17-14.
The break did little to cool off the Raiders’ offense. Laurens struck for two more touchdowns in the third quarter, extending their scoring surge behind a touchdown run from Elijah Cheeks and Bragg’s second touchdown pass to Watts.
Blythewood mounted a counterattack late in the third quarter when Veasey again targeted Glenn, who broke free for his second touchdown reception of the evening. Glenn finished as the game’s top big-play threat, hauling in three passes for 89 yards (an average of 29.7 yards per catch). A missed PAT left the Bengals trailing 31-20 heading into the final period.
Laurens put the game out of reach in the fourth quarter with an insurance score on a quarterback sneak by Bragg, sealing the 38-20 decision.
Bragg finished his night 14-of-27 through the air for 273 yards, three passing touchdowns, one rushing score, and no interceptions. Watts was his primary target, tallying 124 receiving yards and two touchdowns on four grabs.
Beyond Glenn’s two-touchdown night, the Bengals spread the ball around through the air. Junior Trent Johnson paced the receiving corps with five receptions for 23 yards to go with an 8-yard carry. Senior Sterling Hall caught three passes for 28 yards, and junior David Frazier added a pair of receptions for 27 yards. Khalil Holloway (15 yards), Trevor Hamilton (10 yards), Nedari Nelson (9 yards), and Purcell (8 yards) each chipped in with catches.
Outside of Veasey’s scrambling ability, Blythewood struggled to establish a consistent rushing attack against Laurens’ front seven, finishing with 75 net yards on 27 attempts as a team.
Defensively, the Bengals lived in the Laurens backfield, racking up eight tackles for loss and generating 14 quarterback hurries. Seniors Chris Long and Jacoby Boykins Boykins paced the unit with six tackles—including two tackles for loss—apiece. Boykins and junior Luke Chisolm both registered three hurries, while senior Josh Willis added two tackles for loss and a pair of pressures. Alonzo Jeter, Drayden Hutcherson, and Cole Sanders also recorded six tackles each, with Jeter breaking up two passes in the secondary. Despite the constant pressure, however, the Raiders’ offensive front prevented Blythewood from converting those hurries into a sack, allowing Bragg the extra split-second needed to deliver downfield.
Purcell had a solid night on special teams, punting four times for 172 yards (a 43.0-yard average), while Jeter (40 yards on three returns), Anthony Fisher (30 yards on two returns), and Joshua Rowe (28-yard return) handled kick return duties.
The Bengals return home Friday to District Two Stadium to host the Lexington Wildcats (3-2) in their final non-region tune-up. Lexington enters the matchup riding a three-game winning streak—rebounding from an 0-2 start with victories over Gilbert, Chapin, and Emerald, whom they defeated 31-21 on Friday.
Blythewood – 7-7-6-0- 20
Laurens – 0-17-14-7-38
Passing: Veasey 17-30, 209 yds, 2 TD, 1 INT
Rushing: Veasey 14 car, 65 yds, 1 TD; Hamilton 5 car, 17 yds
Receiving: Glenn 3 rec, 89 yds, 2 TD; Johnson 5 rec, 23 yds; Hall 3 rec, 28 yds; Frazier 2 rec, 27 yds