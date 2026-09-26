Fairfield County deputies search for missing 16-year-old girl

Shayla Kensley Davis

WINNSBORO- The Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating a missing 16-year-old girl.

Shayla Kensley Davis was last seen at her home on Smallwood Road in Winnsboro, according to the sheriff’s office. She was wearing pajama pants, a black shirt, and a gray hoodie.

Investigators believe Davis may have left home voluntarily and could be with her 16-year-old boyfriend, Julien Watson, who lives in Kershaw County.

The Sheriff’s Office is urging residents, particularly in Fairfield and Kershaw counties, to keep a lookout for the teenager.

Anyone who sees Davis is advised not to intervene, but to immediately note her location, direction of travel, and any vehicle or other identifying information, and call 911 or local law enforcement.