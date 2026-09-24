Fairfield County Library’s ‘Planning for the Future’ series continues

WINNSBORO — The Fairfield County Library is continuing its “Planning for the Future” series with sessions designed to help local residents navigate personal finances, homeownership, and health care coverage.

The series, which recently featured a workshop on end-of-life pre-planning, aims to connect community members with area professionals who can provide practical guidance on long-term decision-making.

The next installment, scheduled for Monday, Sept. 28, will focus on finance, real estate, and mortgages. Running from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., the evening will cover budgeting, investing, home loan options, and the homebuying process. Attendees will also have time to ask questions about their individual financial situations.

The following week, the library will host a workshop centered on health care planning on Monday, Oct. 5. from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

On Oct. 5, the presenter will outline Medicare eligibility and plan options, prescription drug benefits, and pharmacy resources, followed by an open question-and-answer period.

Both events are free, open to the public, and held at the Fairfield County Library, located at 300 W. Washington St. in Winnsboro. Light refreshments will be provided.

For more information about the “Planning for the Future” series, call the library at 803-635-4971 or visit fairfieldcountylibrary.com.