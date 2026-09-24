FCDSN expands clients’ supervised living opportunities

Fairfield County DSN Director Laura Collins, resident Kenny Douglas, and Independent Services Coordinator Brittany Dreher on the porch of Douglas’ new home. | Photos: Shamieka Sims

WINNSBORO – At 68, Kenny Douglas has plenty to smile about.

There’s his comfortable recliner where he can settle in and watch television; his own bedroom with private bathroom; outside, a welcoming front porch with rocking chairs where he can enjoy taking in the morning.

Most importantly, there’s a sense of independence.

Douglas is one of the Fairfield County Disabilities and Special Needs Board’s residents who are benefiting from an expansion of the Board’s residential services to include the option of supervised independent living.

Before moving into his new home, Douglas lived in one of the agency’s community training homes, where he shared a home with other DSN residents, and staff members were present to provide ongoing assistance. His new living arrangement gives him greater privacy and independence while still providing access to support when he needs it.

Douglas has worked at Jenkinsville Recycling for more than 10 years, and his job remains an important part of his life. He also enjoys attending First Church of the Nazarene, going to the gym and taking an active role in everyday tasks such as preparing meals and grocery shopping.

A trip to Sam’s Club is something he looks forward to.

Independent Services Coordinator Brittany Dreher stays in contact with the residents and provides assistance when needed, including transportation to the grocery store, gym and other destinations.

The support is there, but residents of the independent living facilities are also given the opportunity to manage much of their daily lives on their own.

For Douglas, that balance means being able to continue working and participating in the community while coming home to a place that offers more personal space and freedom.

Executive Director Laura Collins said the DSN Board has been serving individuals in the community for more than 40 years. Today, the agency serves approximately 65 consumers through residential services, day programs and other community-based support.

Kenny Douglas relaxing in the living room of his new home.

“The traditional community training homes continue to be an important part of those services, providing residents with in-home staff support,” Collins said. “The addition of supervised living facilities provides individuals who can live with greater independence to benefit from support tailored to when they need it.

That support goes beyond simply providing a place to live. The supervised living program is designed to help individuals become more actively involved in their community and develop skills that support greater independence. That can include employment coaching to help individuals pursue jobs with local businesses, assistance with understanding finances, guidance in maintaining their homes and help navigating everyday responsibilities.

Individuals are connected to services through a referral process and assigned case managers who help identify the programs and level of support that best meet their needs.

Currently, Kenny is one of 44 individuals who participate in the agency’s supervised residential services. That number is expected to grow to 46 with the opening of another supervised living home soon on Oak Street in Winnsboro. A ribbon cutting for the new location is planned in the coming weeks.

Collins said the expansion is another step in the agency’s continued effort to provide services that meet individuals at different levels of need while allowing them to remain active members of their community.

Funding for residential expansion and other services comes through several sources, including capital campaigns and community-supported fundraisers.

Collins also praised Dreher’s work with residents of the independent living facilities, noting the importance of having someone who understands when assistance is needed while also giving residents room to exercise their independence.

“One of Kenny’s family members recently shared with me how happy he is in his new home,” Collins said. That happiness is easy to see when Douglas talks about his job, his front porch, his recliner and simply having more space to call his own.