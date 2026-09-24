Griffins move to 5-0

WINNSBORO – Fairfield Central stayed undefeated with a 34-17 victory over Newberry early Saturday afternoon in a game that was postponed because of lightning and later thunderstorms in the area of E.K. McLendon Stadium Friday night.
Kamauri Jones was 12-for-16 in passing for 285 yards and three touchdowns to one interception. Jones found Scott Young twice and Ty’Quarius Shannon for scores. Young had seven catches for 172 yards and two TDs. Shannon had three catches for 93 yards and a score.
Kenyon Douglas had 14 carries and 85 yards and two touchdowns on 14 carries. Wayne Johnson also scored a rushing touchdown.
Fairfield Central closes out its non-region schedule at Spring Valley (0-5) Friday night. The Vikings lost 23-0 at Chapin last week.