Hoof & Paw to host 5K with heart (and a few barks)

The 5K will end as participants cross The Farm’s scenic bridge. | Photos/Contributed

RIDGEWAY – There are few better ways to spend a crisp autumn Sunday afternoon than surrounded by the peace of the open countryside, breathing in fresh air, and moving your feet for a cause that touches the heart.

On Sunday, Oct. 18, runners and walkers from across the Midlands are invited to step away from the daily rush for an afternoon steeped in natural beauty. Leaving behind sidewalks and intersections, participants will get to enjoy the quiet rhythm of shaded woodland paths and sweeping, golden views across rolling hay fields.

It’s all part of the inaugural “Tails on Trails” 5K Run/Walk, hosted by the Hoof and Paw Benevolent Society. Set against the rural backdrop of The Farm at Ridgeway, the 3.1-mile course will take runners across private farmland split between rustic dirt roads and paved surfaces. The final stretch promises to be a memorable one, sending runners across a picturesque, covered wooden bridge toward the finish line.

While the event bears the name “Tails on Trails,” the four-legged family members will have to sit this particular run out. For course safety, pets aren’t permitted to run the race, though organizers say leashed, well-behaved dogs are warmly encouraged to line the route and serve as the afternoon’s sideline cheer squad.

Gates open at 12:30 p.m., with the race officially stepping off at 2 p.m. But for the organizers behind Hoof and Paw, the event is about far more than race times and split paces—it’s about funding a quiet, lifesaving mission that began right here in Fairfield County.

The course will be a mixture of rustic dirt roads and paved surfaces.

Back in 2012, the organization started with just five dedicated local animal lovers sitting around a table, determined to tackle the county’s overwhelming pet overpopulation problem. Over the past decade, that small circle has blossomed into one of South Carolina’s most vital animal welfare networks.

Today, Hoof and Paw funds more than 1,000 spay and neuter procedures every year. When shelter dogs face euthanasia simply because they test positive for heartworms, the society steps in to pay for their medical treatment. When local law enforcement investigates animal cruelty, volunteers are in the courtroom advocating for justice. And through its senior outreach program, volunteers regularly deliver pet food to elderly and disabled residents across the Midlands, ensuring that struggling seniors never have to choose between feeding themselves and giving up their beloved companion animals.

Every entry fee from Sunday’s race feeds directly back into that network of care.

Runners looking to take home some hardware will have plenty to compete for: awards will be handed out to the top three overall male and female finishers, along with the top three runners across eight different age brackets (from 14-and-under up to 70-and-over).

For those planning to participate, early registration is $35 through Sept. 28 and guarantees an event T-shirt. From Sept. 29 up to race day, registration is $40 (without a guaranteed shirt). Race-day registration will be available on-site at The Farm starting at 1 p.m., and advance packet pickup will be held at Strictly Running (2515 Devine St., Columbia) prior to race day.

Whether you’re a competitive runner chasing a fall personal record or a walker looking to stroll a scenic country trail for a great cause, your miles will count for animals across South Carolina.

To register, visit StrictlyRunning.com (Race ID: 4833). To learn more about Hoof and Paw’s outreach or to make a donation, visit HoofandPaw.org. The Farm is located at 3248 US-21 in Ridgeway.