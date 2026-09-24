In the Garden: Growing Garlic

Mary Ann Adams

This time last year, I told you that I ordered one pound of garlic bulbs to plant in the garden. I had an excellent harvest of about 7 pounds of garlic, and we have been enjoying eating our fresh garlic.

For this fall, I ordered three pounds of garlic. I have also saved the largest bulbs from the harvest of my own garlic to replant this fall. I hope to continue to replenish my stock of seed garlic so I no longer have to purchase any bulbs to plant or to eat, and I expect to sell garlic in my farm stand next spring.

I ordered my garlic from Johnny’s Seeds online. Other places, including local stores like Sal’s Old Timey, usually have garlic bulbs in the fall. Check out several resources; I know I experimented with buying garlic from various places over the years. I am sure I also planted some garlic from the grocery store, but it does not grow well because it is usually treated with a chemical to prevent sprouting.

For several years before I began flower farming, I achieved self-sufficiency in garlic, and I did not buy any from the grocery store. I experimented with several varieties including soft-neck and hard-neck garlic before deciding that the hard-neck variety ‘Music’ is the best for our climate and for storage.

As I wrote this article, I read about soft-neck and hard-neck garlic to try to remember why I decided ‘Music’ was the best variety for me. The Internet says that soft neck garlic, or garlic without a central stem, is best for warm climates and for storage, which must have inspired me to buy soft neck garlic when I first tried to grow it.

Then the article described the garlic as having 10 to 20 small cloves per bulb that occurred in layers, and I had a dim memory of peeling those many cloves before I minced them to cook with them. As I recall, you obtain the same amount of garlic for cooking after peeling one hard neck garlic clove or after peeling 3-4 soft neck garlic cloves. I choose the easier method. Grocery stores only sell hard neck garlic.

Conduct your own experiments if you want. Soft neck garlic is best for braiding because, of course, hard stems don’t want to bend for braiding

Before the garlic arrives, I will select the garden spot out of my flower rows. My beds are already raised and prepared for the flowers, but if I was starting a new garden spot for the garlic, I would choose a level spot in full sun where water does not stand after it rains. Garlic also appreciates a bed raised 4-6 inches above the surrounding soil and rich with compost and fertilizer. Shoveling up the soil and mixing in compost and fertilizer by hand will work well; there is no need to make frames for raised beds out of expensive materials. Make sure your weeds are under control because garlic cannot compete with weeds and it will produce puny bulbs.

I plant the garlic cloves, pointed end up, about 6 inches apart in all directions and about 2-3 inches deep. If rain is not expected soon or if the soil is dry, I water them in. Generally, they do not need any more attention in our climate except for weed control. I cover my garlic beds with a layer of fallen leaves or straw that is several inches thick to prevent weeds, and I leave them alone for the winter. I harvest them on a dry day when the leaves of the plants start to turn brown. This usually happens by late June.

One Hubcap Farm is open 9-6 Friday and Saturday at 1236 Muller Road, Blythewood for bouquets and pick-your-own flowers. Visit www.onehubcapfarm.com for more information.