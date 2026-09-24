Jury sides with landowner in Lakeview Drive access dispute

A neighbor’s complaint about this tree blocking a driveway ended in a jury trial.

WINNSBORO — A Fairfield County magistrate’s court jury found for landowner Todd Jacobs in a dispute over a tree blocking a passage that neighboring Jenkinsville property owners say they have long used to reach their homes.

The verdict followed a day of testimony about whether the blocked passage is part of Lakeview Drive or a driveway on Jacobs’ property. Dr. Crystal Russell, who represented herself, said the tree had cut off the access her family expected to be able to use when she acquired property at 489 Lakeview Drive. Jacobs said the passage belongs to him and that he had cleared another way for neighbors to reach their properties.

The jury’s verdict was for Jacobs. It did not explain its reasoning or settle the broader property dispute. Jacobs has filed a separate circuit court case seeking a determination of whether the neighbors have an easement across his land.

Before the jury heard evidence, Jacobs’ attorney, Steve Elliott, asked Magistrate Judge Danielle Miller to dismiss Russell’s case. Elliott argued that Russell could not recover damages without first establishing a legal right to cross Jacobs’ property, an issue he said belongs in circuit court. He also challenged when Russell obtained title to her property, pointing to a corrected deed filed shortly before trial.

Russell said she acquired the property in December 2024 and that the deed correction fixed an error. She told the judge her complaint concerned blocked access, not ownership of Jacobs’ land.

Miller denied Elliot’s motion. The circuit court filing was a separate matter, the judge said, and the jury trial would proceed on the alleged obstruction of access by the tree.

Russell told jurors she had known Lakeview Drive since childhood. She presented photographs of the passage before and after the obstruction, including views of a large tree extending across it. She also cited county records and maintenance logs that she said documented work in the area. Whether those records established the legal status of the disputed stretch was a contested issue.

Russell said the blockage affected vehicle and potential emergency access and delayed plans she had for her property. She and her husband, Leonard Bailey, sought $7,500 in damages.

Neighbor Lee McCoy testified that her family had used the route to reach her home at 506 Lakeview Drive for many years. She described finding the way blocked in March 2025 and discussed the condition of the alternate path Jacobs cleared.

Jenkinsville Mayor Gregory Ginyard, who said he has lived on Lakeview Drive throughout his life, testified that the route through the disputed area had existed for decades. He maintained that the blocked stretch was part of Lakeview Drive and said the county stopped maintaining the road in 2023. Elliott challenged Ginyard’s account, including his knowledge of the property boundaries and his dispute with Jacobs.

Jacobs’s account differed from Ginyard’s.

Jacobs testified that he bought adjoining property in 2006 and 2007 and that Lakeview Drive ends before the passage at issue. What the plaintiffs called a road, he said, is his driveway. He testified that he cleared another route that neighbors could use to reach their properties.

Under questioning from Russell, who served as her own attorney, Jacobs denied personally placing the tree across Lakeview Drive. He said a construction worker cut a tree on his driveway while working for him. When asked by Russell how she could reach her property if she could not use the disputed passage, Jacobs said the question of a legal right of access should be resolved in circuit court.

The parties also disagreed over the alternate route. Russell and McCoy described problems using it, while Jacobs and Elliott said it provided access and that the neighbors just wanted a more convenient route through Jacobs’ property.

In closing arguments, Russell urged jurors to consider the history of Lakeview Drive, the neighbors’ testimony, the photographs and the records she had presented. She said the obstruction had consequences for her family’s access and renovation plans. She asked the jury to consider her requested $7,500 award in light of the evidence.

Elliott argued that Russell had produced no easement granting passage across Jacobs’ land and had not substantiated the damages she sought. He pointed to the separate circuit court action as the place to resolve the claimed property right.

Miller instructed jurors that Russell had to prove, by the greater weight of the evidence, that she had the right of access and that Jacobs wrongfully interfered with it. If jurors found liability, they were to consider damages supported by the evidence. The $7,500 requested in the complaint was not itself proof of a loss, the judge said.