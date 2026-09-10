Mitford Water Annual meeting set for Sept. 17

GREAT FALLS – The Mitford Rural Water District will hold its annual meeting on Thursday, Sept. 17, at 7:30 p.m. at the Water District’s office located at 82 Meeting Street in Great Falls.

The meeting agenda will not be posted online or elsewhere but will be available for pickup at the office by 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 16, according to Office Manager Lacy Mathis.

Mathis said the Water District board members will discuss several agenda items at the meeting, but she did not know if they would be voting. Among the discussion items will be the 2025 budget, which was due on June 30, and the recent increase in the Water District’s water bills that went into effect Sept. 1, according to Mathis.

Residents received notice of the increase in their previous water bill, but no information was included as to how much the increase would be. Mitford Water District’s water is provided by Chester Water Company, which increased Mitford’s water rates by 1.5 percent, according to Chester Water’s website. Mathis told The Voice that the base rate for 0 to 2,000 gallons of water for Mitford’s customers, however, will increase from $47 to $59, an approximate 26 percent increase.

At the Mitford Water District’s board meeting on Sept. 3, attended by The Voice, board member Sonny Hudson said Mitford Water’s increase covers expenses, water loss, and repairs the company accumulated earlier this year. Asked if an accounting or explanation of those expenses had been made available to customers, Hudson said it had not.

Mathis said the increase in Mitford’s water bills will not be reflected until the October billing.

During the Sept. 3 meeting, the board discussed meeting privately at 7 p.m. prior to the annual meeting which begins at 7:30 p.m. Mathis told The Voice Wednesday morning that no public notice would be given for a 7 p.m. meeting, and that she did not know if the board would meet at that time. According to the state’s Freedom of Information Act, such an unannounced meeting would not comply with state law.