Parent arrested following student altercation at Blythewood High School

BLYTHEWOOD — A local mother is facing criminal charges after authorities say she incited a fight among students at Blythewood High School on Friday morning.

Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott announced the arrest of 38-year-old Erianna Salmond on Friday, Sept. 18, following an incident at the school that prompted a law enforcement response.

Deputies were dispatched to the high school campus at approximately 8:30 a.m. after receiving reports of an altercation involving four juvenile females.

According to the Sheriff’s Department, investigators uncovered evidence suggesting that Salmond—the mother of one of the students involved in the fight—had actively helped incite the physical altercation.

Salmond was taken into custody by deputies and transported to the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center. She has been charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

The circumstances surrounding the initial dispute remain under investigation. The Sheriff’s Department stated that further updates will be released via the department’s press portal as the investigation continues. Officials also noted that Salmond’s booking photograph will be made available to the public once it is processed.