Portee retires with 4+ decades of memories

Cassandra Portee retired last spring after 42 years with Richland Two, 38 of those at Bethel-Hanberry.

BLYTHEWOOD – For over four decades, Cassandra Portee, 65, taught thousands of Blythewood children to sing and perform. But many of those former students say she taught them something more – how to believe in themselves.

Portee retired last spring after 42 years with Richland School District Two, including 38 years at Bethel-Hanberry Elementary in Blythewood.

Her former colleagues will honor her with a drop-in from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 16, at The Farm in Blythewood.

For Portee, retirement closes a career that became intertwined with generations of Blythewood families.

“I loved sharing my love of music with my students,” Portee said. “I always built a relationship, not only with my students, but with their families and the community.”

By the time she retired, Portee was teaching the children of many of her former students.

“I don’t call them my students. I call them my children,” she said. “I tell them all the time, ‘You all are my children. You’ll forever be my children, and I’ll always be standing in the corner somewhere cheering for you.’”

A Columbia native and Eau Claire High School graduate, Portee earned a Bachelor of Music degree from Columbia College and later a Master of Education in curriculum and instruction with a concentration in creative arts in learning.

She began her career teaching music in North, SC, teaching for four years before budget cuts eliminated her position. After substitute teaching in Richland County, she was hired by Richland Two in August 1988.

Portee initially taught part-time at Blythewood Elementary, now Blythewood Academy. She later became full-time, teaching students at both Blythewood Elementary and Bethel-Hanberry before the schools were consolidated on the Bethel-Hanberry campus.

Through the years, Portee became known for her students’ school chorus performances in which even shy children seemed to find their confidence.

She said that was intentional.

In honor of the years Portee taught music at B-HE, the school placed this permanent plaque on her music room.

When she saw a child who lacked confidence, Portee sometimes encouraged that child to perform a solo or to take on a speaking part.

“I would say, ‘Yes, you have it in you. I believe in you,’” she recalled. For nervous soloists, she offered another assurance: “Look at me when you sing. I will be your security.”

One former student later returned to tell Portee just how much that encouragement had mattered.

He told her she had given him his first solo when he was a child. Though he was nervous at the time, he said Portee believed in him, and that experience helped give him the confidence to eventually travel and perform around the world.

“He said, ‘I had to be here in person to tell you that to your face,’” Portee recalled. “When he told me that, I almost broke into a cry.”

Other former students remember lessons that went far beyond music.

“You didn’t just teach us music,” Portee recalled one former student telling her. “You were the person that prepared us for life.”

Her message to her “children” was consistent: challenges will come, but giving up is not an option.

“If you fail, sit down. Analyze it. Analyze what went wrong and see what needs to be changed and try again,” she said. “But never, ever give up.”

Portee, who now lives in Blythewood, isn’t planning a quiet retirement. She sings in the choir at First Baptist Columbia and works with the church’s children’s and kindergarten choirs. She also hopes to become more involved in organizations in the Blythewood community.

And wherever retirement takes her, Portee says the thousands of children she taught during her career will remain hers.

“Always remember,” she says frequently to former students who are now parents of her current students, “you’re still one of my children.”