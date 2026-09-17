Rebecca Burnett Grubb

Rebecca was born in Greenville, SC to Monroe Poore and Althia Poore. She enjoyed bringing sunshine and hope to all who met her. She loved God, babies, and animals, and especially enjoyed Biblical history. She truly believed in recognizing the dignity in each being she met. Her favorite Bible verse was “I know the plans I have for you, says the Lord. They are plans for good and not for evil, to give you a purpose and a hope.” Jeremiah 29:11. Often in darker times, she would remind us that God still had a purpose for her here because she was still alive. Forever an optimist and encouragement to those who knew her, she will be sorely missed.

She attended Columbia Bible College. She was a trailblazing, shining light as a Multi-Million Dollar Producer for John R. Wood Realty, and was the number one salesperson in the U.S. for IBM in her product market. No shrinking violet for sure. We are now thankful that she is in heaven taking care of babies and we are sure she is bending Jesus’ ear on all our behalf.

She is survived by her faithful and loving husband, William H. Grubb; her three daughters, Shireen Burnett Milco (Martin Milco), Shannon K. Burnett (Hans Blaakman), and Sabrena Burnett Lail (Rick Lail); her much loved stepchildren, Thomas Grubb (Paula Grubb), Jodie Grubb, Virginia Grubb Jankovsky (Jason Jankovsky), and Eddie Grubb (Vanessa Grubb); her sisters Gale Hurst, Linda Myers, Wilma Bonvillian; and her beloved sisters-in-law Sonja Hazel Burnett Allin, Laurie Elaine Burnett Ferguson and Nancy Byrd; her grandchildren Cole Hudson Salyer, Patrick Hanson (Great Grandson – Theodore), Dana Cockrum (Great Granddaughter- Ava), Catherine Grubb, Liam Grubb, Anthony Grubb, Nikki Atencio, Ted Atencio, Hannah Forsythe Calamas, and many, many much loved nieces and nephews. A get together will be announced by her daughters, at a future time.

If you would like to come celebrate this amazing woman with food and memories with us, please let one of us know. In Rebecca’s memory, please feel free to pay her joy forward to others in word, thought, and deed. As she was known for saying, “The Best Is Yet To Come!”, her stepdaughter Jodie aptly said that she is a force of nature, and “Heaven Better Hold On!” We couldn’t agree more.

Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory 43rd Street Chapel, 604 43rd Street, Bradenton, Florida, is in charge of funeral arrangements.