Renowned appraisers to headline Ridgeway ‘Antiques Roadshow’

The Isaac C. Thomas Museum

RIDGEWAY – That odd painting tucked away in the attic or the dusty vase sitting on grandmother’s mantel might be more than just family memorabilia—it could be a valuable piece of Southern history.

This Saturday, local residents will have the rare chance to uncover the secrets (and value) behind their mystery heirlooms when the Isaac C. Thomas Historical Museum transforms into Ridgeway’s very own version of the Antiques Roadshow.

From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sept. 19, the museum will open its doors for a free, public appraisal event hosted by two of the region’s top decorative arts experts.

Professional appraisers Rebecca and Jeremy Wooten, founders of Camden-based Wooten & Wooten, Auctions of Fine Arts, Antiques & Great Estates, will be on hand to examine pieces, determine their history, and assess market value.

Attendees are invited to bring up to two small items to be evaluated, such as small antiques, paintings, and collectibles. For larger items, such as furniture, organizers ask that guests bring clear photographs rather than hauling the pieces to the museum.

Rebecca and Jeremy Wooten

Both appraisers bring extensive expertise in the field. Jeremy Wooten has spent more than 17 years as an auctioneer, with a strong focus on the study and disposition of Southern antiques and Americana. Over his career, he has discovered some of the country’s most significant pieces, placing them in major private collections and national institutions. He also formerly served as chair of the collections committee on the advisory council for the University of South Carolina’s McKissick Museum.

Rebecca Phillips Wooten holds a master’s degree from the prestigious Winterthur Program in Early American Culture. A published author, she has worked as a cataloguer and appraiser with some of the nation’s leading auction galleries and frequently shares her research in decorative arts with fellow scholars and enthusiasts.

Organizers encourage attendees to make a day of their visit by exploring the unique shops and restaurants throughout historic Ridgeway. Located directly behind Laura’s Tea Room, the museum itself is housed in a structure dating back to 1785 and features a wide collection of photos, artifacts, antiques, and furniture reflecting local history.

Regular hours for the museum, which is located at 130 E. Church St., are Fridays from 1 to 4 p.m. and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For more information about the event, contact Charlene Herring at 803-337-3316 or visit the museum’s website at sites.google.com/view/icthomashistoricalmuseum.