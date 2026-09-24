Richard Winn wins 20-0 in Homecoming game

WINNSBORO – Richard Winn Academy scored three touchdowns in the first half and relied on its defense in the second half to close out a 20-0 shutout of Andrew Jackson Academy (2-3) Friday night at Ruff Field in WInnsboro.
During the game, the Eagles crowned Lilly Brown the 2026 Homecoming Queen and Sweetheart. Homecoming Queen is voted on by the student body, while Homecoming Sweetheart is traditionally chosen by the varsity football players.
At the pep rally before the game, Hoffman Sharpe was crowned Homecoming King. Homecoming King is chosen through a canned goods drive. Sharpe collected the most cans – 1,923 cans of sweet peas. The school collected a total of 5,409 cans, which will be donated to a local food bank.
The Eagles (1-3) will travel to Mt. Pleasant Friday to take on Palmetto Christian Academy. PCA (1-3) fell 42-20 to Laurens Academy last week and also fell to Andrew Jackson Academy 38-12 Sept. 11.