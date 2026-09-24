Richland County Council defers vote on Wilson Blvd.; developer withdraws Langford Rd. rezoning request

Richland County Council duing Monday night’s public hearing. | Photos: Richland County

RICHLAND COUNTY – Richland County Council heard public comments Monday night concerning a developer’s request to rezone 80.76 acres along Wilson Boulevard near Blythewood but voted to postpone the first vote on the request until Oct. 5. A developer requesting rezoning for a grocery store on 18.64 acres on Langford Road withdrew the request prior to the meeting.

Homes on Wilson Blvd.

Councilwoman Gretchen Cooper, whose Blythewood district includes the E/S Wilson Blvd. and 9317 Wilson Blvd properties, asked council to hold the public hearing as scheduled but to postpone the first reading on the requested rezoning to the Oct. 5 regular council meeting. She could have asked for the public hearing and the rezoning vote to be postponed together to the October public hearing, which is customary and allows speakers to address council members just before they vote on the issue. Instead, anyone wishing to speak to the issue will not be allowed to speak at the Oct. 5 meeting. No one on council or on county staff explained that option to the public.

The rezoning request calls for rezoning the three Wilson Blvd. parcels from Residential Transition (RT), Homestead (HM) and Agricultural (AG) to Residential-3 (R-3). County staff found the rezoning request consistent with the county’s comprehensive plan, and the Planning Commission recommended earlier this month that Council approval of request.

Cooper said she wanted to delay the vote because the request had not yet been discussed at a town hall meeting. She announced that meeting would be held on Oct. 14 at 6 p.m. at the Park Lane Adult Activity Center — nine days after Cooper has the first vote scheduled.

Jason White, speaking for Ivy Development of Evans, Georgia, said the company’s preliminary concept calls for about 180 homes. He said that amounts to slightly more than two lots per acre, although R-3 zoning permits Ivy to develop up to six lots per acre or 480 lots.

White said wetlands, buffers and open space would occupy about half the site. The proposed homes would be built in separate sections on the remaining land, he said. He compared the proposal with Crane Landing, a residential development across Wilson Boulevard.

Charles Rumbleton

White also addressed concerns raised at the Planning Commission earlier this month about Charles Rumbleton’s property, which is landlocked inside the area of Ivy’s proposed development. White said the developer would not cut off Rumbleton’s driveway access or his water, sewer and power service.

Rumbleton spoke against the rezoning. He noted inconsistencies in the Wilson Boulevard traffic figures reported in materials for the request. He said an earlier application listed average daily traffic at 10,100 vehicles against a road capacity of 8,600 and gave the road segment a service level of E. A later application, he said, listed a higher capacity of 12,400 and a service level of C.

Rumbleton also raised concerns about historic graves in a family plot on neighboring cemetery property, near an area where he said the developer’s plan shows more than 60 condominium units. His allotted speaking time expired before he could finish his comments.

Commercial on Langford Road

A separate rezoning request before council for commercial zoning on 18.64 acres on Langford Road in Councilman Derek Pugh’s district was withdrawn prior to the meeting. An attorney for the developer said at the Planning Commission meeting earlier this month, that a grocery store was planned for the property. Council voted unanimously Monday night to accept withdrawal of the request. Any new rezoning request for the Langford Road property will have to begin the approval process again.