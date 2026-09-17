Ridgeway offers a workout worth sitting down for

The chair exercise class is offered every Monday and Wednesday from noon to 1 p.m. | Contributed

RIDGEWAY – After hearing a lot about the Ridgeway Recreation Center, I decided I would check out their chair exercise class. With that name, I figured it must be designed for senior citizens, so I would fit right in.

I was immediately impressed by how bright and spotless the center is. Walking into the gym, I was warmly welcomed to join a group of about 20 people seated on sturdy, comfortable chairs. It was an all-female crowd except for one brave gentleman that morning, though the staff assured me more men attend from time to time. Instead of an in-person trainer, our class followed workout programs led by upbeat instructors on the big screen.

The first half-hour was led by Paul Eugene with the Power Chair Fitness Program. He was a big, jolly man who had us moving in our chairs to lively music with a good beat. He had our legs moving up and down, and forward and back. Then he started with the arms and gave our shoulders a good workout. Before he was finished, with a big grin on his face and a few “Ahas” of encouragement, he led us into moving both arms and legs at the same time. Even being seated, we got a serious workout—and my shoulders certainly felt it the next morning!

The second half-hour was spent standing and led by a lovely Asian woman on a different television program in what was called Tai Chi Walking. She promised that we would lose belly fat! The movements were gentle on the joints but required coordination and balance to perform. I don’t remember the music, but the scene was beautiful and soothing. I loved this part!

I talked with Belva Bush Belton, recreation specialist, about the center’s calendar, and there is something for everyone. Some activities I noticed were pickleball, bingo and line dancing. Belva said young guys love that the gym is open on Sunday afternoons for groups to play pick-up basketball.

If you’ve been looking for an excuse to get out of the house, move around, and have a few laughs—or even have some belly fat to lose—pull up a chair! Senior chair exercise is held every Monday and Wednesday from noon to 1 p.m. The center is open Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Sunday from 1 to 6 p.m. (with mornings open for walking). It’s also available to rent for private parties and events. You can find them at 1900 U.S. 21 South, or give them a call at 803-337-7358.