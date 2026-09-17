Robert (Bob) Edward Windhorn

A funeral service for Robert (Bob) Edward Windhorn, Sr., 94, was held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, September 12, 2026, at Shives Funeral Home, Trenholm Road Chapel, 7600 Trenholm Road Ext., Columbia, SC. Burial followed in Memorial Gardens of Columbia. The family received friends prior to the service at the funeral home beginning at 10 o’clock.

Mr. Windhorn passed away on September 4, 2026, in Columbia. The family would like to thank the team of caring professionals at Life Care Center of Columbia and Lighthouse Hospice Group.

Bob was born May 24, 1932, to John Lomas Windhorn and Rosa Mae Folk Windhorn of Blythewood. He grew up in a large family with deep roots in the Blythewood community. His childhood was spent on Highland Dairy (Claire View Farms), the family dairy farm on Wilson Boulevard. Life on the farm taught Bob the value of hard work from an early age. Before going to school, he and his siblings milked the cows and helped with the family’s home milk delivery throughout Columbia.

Bob proudly served his country in both the United States Air Force and the Air National Guard. His military service spanned an important period in American history, including the Berlin Airlift, the Korean War, and the Cuban Missile Crisis.

Following his military service, Bob built a long career in the food brokerage business. He spent most of his career with Bay Brokerage and later Rogers-American, where he developed many lasting professional and personal relationships.

Faith was a constant throughout Bob’s life. He was a lifelong member of Ebenezer Lutheran Church, the church upon which his faith was built and which remained an important part of his life for more than nine decades.

Above all, Bob’s life was centered on his family. He is survived by his wife of 71 years, Mildred (Mickey) Tannery Windhorn; his sister-in-law Ann Sease Windhorn of Columbia; his daughter, Donna (Connor) Harrison of Blythewood; and four grandchildren, Kathryn Harrison-Comber of Blythewood, Connor (Sarah) Harrison, Jr. of Rome, New York, Wynn (Matthew) Harrison-Kern of Cortlandt Manor, New York, and Jerry Windhorn of Nashville, TN.

His great-grandchildren are Harrison Comber and Elizabeth Comber of Pottstown, Pennsylvania; Isaac Harrison and Alexander Harrison of Rome, New York; and Wallace (Wally) Kern of Cortlandt Manor, New York. Bob is also survived by an extensive family of nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his son, Robert (Rob) Windhorn, Jr.; and his siblings, Kathryn Price, Mary Elizabeth Teskey, John Lomas Windhorn Jr., Helen Anderson, Rosalind Baucom, Jerry M. Windhorn, and Margaret Floyd.

Bob’s 94 years encompassed a remarkable span of history, but his legacy will be found most of all in the family he loved, the faith that sustained him, his service to his country, and the many relationships he built and cherished throughout his life.

Memorials may be made to Ebenezer Lutheran Church, 1301 Richland Street, Columbia, SC 29201.

Memories and condolences may be shared at ShivesFuneralHome.com.