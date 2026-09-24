Runners hit their stride at Midlands meets

BLYTHEWOOD – Over the past two weekends, local cross country runners took to the Midlands’ premier courses, testing their early-season fitness against top competition across South Carolina.

Between the Mike Moore Classic at Saluda Shoals Park on Sept. 12 and the Lake Murray Invitational at Crooked Creek Park on Sept. 19, Blythewood High School proved its mettle among the state’s elite, Westwood demonstrated significant week-over-week time drops, and American Leadership Academy (ALA) Blythewood reached program milestones by fielding full varsity squads.

Blythewood High School

The Bengals opened their September stretch with a dominant statement at the Mike Moore Classic, securing third-place team finishes in both the varsity boys and varsity girls divisions.

At Saluda Shoals, the Bengal boys placed third overall in a 31-team field with 96 points, trailing only Academic Magnet (65) and Chapin (90). Senior William Laurine (16:54.90, 8th) and Julius Galvin (16:56.90, 9th) both eclipsed the 17-minute threshold. They were backed closely by Jack Smith (17:12.70, 18th), Rodney Johnson (17:14.20, 21st), and Anthony Knight (17:49.70, 37th), generating a 52-second scoring spread.

Blythewood’s boys cross country teams finished third in the Mike Moore Classic. | Photos: BHS XC

A week later at the Lake Murray Invitational, the Bengals boys matched their third-place podium finish against a 27-team field—edging out 5A rival Chapin by a single point (154 to 155). This time, it was Rodney Johnson pacing the squad, clocking 16:57.90 (26th overall). What defined the race, however, was Blythewood’s pack discipline: their top five runners crossed within just 30 seconds of one another. Galvin followed right behind Johnson at 17:11.95 (27th), with Smith (17:23.41), Laurine (17:26.70), and Knight (17:28.81) finishing 36th, 37th, and 38th in rapid succession.

The Blythewood girls showed comparable strength. At Mike Moore, the Lady Bengals tied 5A power Wando for third place with 175 points. Paige Kelly spearheaded the effort, placing 14th with a time of 20:02.80, while Madeline Lowery (20:52.50, 31st) and Grace Dehner (20:55.20, 32nd) provided a strong one-two punch behind her. Ava VanDeusen (21:42.30) and Laeyella-Rae Galvin (22:06.10) rounded out the scorers.

Kelly broke through the 20-minute barrier at Lake Murray, blazing to an 18th-place finish in 19:51.90. Dehner (20:46.32) and Lowery (20:48.24) both shaved seconds off their previous marks, guiding the girls to a fifth-place team finish (191 points) in a loaded 20-team field.

Blythewood’s girls cross country teams finished third in the Mike Moore Classic. | Photos: BHS XC

Westwood High School

The Redhawks put together an encouraging two-meet stretch highlighted by steep time improvements across the board at Crooked Creek Park.

At the Mike Moore Classic, the Redhawk boys finished 15th overall (440 points) with a 19:18 team average. Kameron Williams (18:26.00, 65th) and Bobby Singleton (18:48.80, 77th) led the way, with Aiden Adkins (19:13.80), Derek Green Jr. (19:49.30), and Aiden Johnson (20:12.60) completing the scoring five.

At Lake Murray, Westwood vaulted to 14th place (412 points) and shaved more than 30 seconds off its team average (18:47). Adkins delivered the standout performance of the day, lopping more than 93 seconds off his previous week’s time to lead the Redhawks with a personal-best mark of 17:40.22 (46th). Singleton also improved, cutting his time down to 18:30.05, followed closely by Williams (18:32.15). Aiden Johnson (19:35.79) and Green (19:39.85) each posted substantial improvements as well.

Though the Westwood girls did not field a full five-runner scoring team at either meet, individual runners made their mark. Senior Christina Tyndall posted consistent top-50 finishes, running 21:40.50 (48th) at Saluda Shoals before dropping down to 21:24.49 (47th) at Lake Murray. Gabrielle Singleton (24:32.11 at Lake Murray) and Cayla Rabon (cutting nearly 30 seconds to run 29:34.36) also showed strong progression.

ALA Blythewood

American Leadership Academy Blythewood took a major step forward from week one to week two. After entering only partial individual rosters at the Mike Moore Classic, the Patriots fielded full scoring varsity teams in both divisions at the Lake Murray Invitational.

The Patriot boys captured 22nd place at Lake Murray with 618 points, establishing an early foundation with a tight 54-second spread among their top five scorers. Elijah Cook set the pace with a 19:25.55 finish (120th), followed by Colton Snelgrove (19:52.71). Isaac Daniel (20:02.77), Gabriel Daniel (20:03.41), and Mason Rowell (20:20.18) formed a tightly knit cluster to close out the team score.

The ALA Blythewood girls placed 20th (604 points) at Lake Murray, led by Heather Barahona Smith. Smith, who ran 26:43.70 at Mike Moore, dropped 45 seconds a week later to post a 25:58.83. Paisley Dawson (26:19.89) and Alaska Finch (27:34.56) followed, while Leah Ward showed the biggest leap on the squad—dropping from 31:20.20 at Saluda Shoals to 29:13.83 at Crooked Creek, an improvement of more than two minutes. Samantha Guiles (32:47.85) rounded out the historic five-runner finish for the program.