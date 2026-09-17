Sandra Kay Truitt Bloodworth

Sandra Kay Truitt Bloodworth died on September 2, 2026. She was 80. She is survived by her son, John A. “Jay” Bloodworth III, and her sister, Rebecca Jo Truitt David. She was predeceased by her husband of 54 years, John Allen “Johnny” Bloodworth Jr., and her parents, Charles Henry Truitt and Elizabeth Belt Truitt.

Bloodworth

Sandra was born on April 18, 1946, and grew up in Columbia, attending Denny Terrace Elementary School, Dreher Junior High School, and Eau Claire High School, where she graduated in 1964. She attended Winthrop College and graduated in December 1967 with degrees in psychology and elementary education.

Sandra began her career in education teaching sixth grade at Corder Elementary School. After three years there, she moved to Hanberry Junior High School in Blythewood, where she spent the next 17 years. She later became an art teacher, dividing her time between Bethel-Hanberry Middle School and Blythewood Elementary School. Her career eventually took her out of the classroom and into district leadership, first as science coordinator and then as an assistant principal at the newly opened Parkway Middle School. She retired in January 2000, but retirement did not immediately end her work in education. She continued working with the district, helping coordinate the preparation, administration, and shipping of standardized tests.

Sandra married Johnny Bloodworth on April 13, 1968. Their son Jay was born on November 22, 1974. Sandra and Johnny made their home in Blythewood, where they lived for many years on six acres of land that Sandra took great pride in maintaining. She genuinely enjoyed yard work, including mowing the property on her riding lawn mower, and took particular pleasure in the beauty and quiet of their home.

After Johnny’s unexpected death in December 2022, Sandra sold their beloved home and moved to Harmony assisted living. While Harmony was never quite home, she enjoyed many of the activities offered there, made herself part of the community, and served as president of the resident council.

Sandra was a longtime member of Trinity United Methodist Church and was active in both a bridge club and a book club. She was an educator for more than three decades, a wife for more than half a century, and a devoted mother. Her life was rooted in family, education, friendship, and the communities and places she called home.

The funeral service for Mrs. Bloodworth was held at 3 o’clock, Sunday, Sept. 6, at Trinity United Methodist Church, with the Rev. Amanda Dean officiating. Burial immediately followed in the Trinity United Methodist Church Cemetery, 408 Blythewood Road, Blythewood. Visitation was held prior to the service at the church beginning at 2 o’clock.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Trinity United Methodist Church, 90 Boney Road, Blythewood, SC 29016.