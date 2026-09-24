The secret’s in the sauce at Center for Knowledge North

CFKN first graders gather for a story following a culminating celebration of their Ancient Egypt unit.

Editor’s Note: Center for Knowledge North is located in Blythewood on the campus of Muller Road Middle School; Center for Knowledge is located on the campus of E.L. Wright Middle School. The two campuses operate as one school.

BLYTHEWOOD – Inside Center for Knowledge North, academic rigor isn’t treated as a pressure cooker. Instead, it’s treated as a natural extension of children’s curiosity.

Since opening its doors in Blythewood as a sister campus to Columbia’s original Center for Knowledge, the school has operated on a foundational belief: elementary students are capable of grasping deep, complex ideas when they feel secure, supported, and engaged.

That approach has turned the small school into a place where students consistently thrive.

When the South Carolina Department of Education released its latest SC READY assessment results, the school discovered it was sitting at the head of the class. Center for Knowledge North earned first in mathematics among all public elementary schools in Richland and Lexington counties, with 81.2% of students meeting or exceeding grade-level expectations. More than 90% of students scored proficient in reading, too, putting them third in that category.

Its sister campus, just down the road at E.L. Wright Middle School in Columbia—the original Center for Knowledge (CFK)—clinched the region’s No. 1 spot in reading at 94.6%.

Across both subjects, the two campuses far outpaced state and district averages. But if you ask the school’s new principal, Jessica Holley, the “secret sauce” behind those numbers isn’t drill-and-kill test prep—it’s creating an environment where children feel secure enough to take on hard things.

“I believe what makes CFK and CFK North distinctive is our commitment to rigor while sustaining a caring school culture,” Holley said. “Our teachers intentionally plan engaging tasks and ask students to know more, think more deeply, make connections, and apply what they’ve learned.”

Students at Center for Knowledge North share ideas during group work, a staple of the school’s daily curriculum. | Photos: Contributed

“Our results aren’t linked to any one practice,” she said. “I believe the combination of a knowledge-rich curriculum, rigorous instruction, responsive teaching, and high expectations creates a unique learning environment where children are loved, supported, and encouraged to excel.”

The school runs a dual-curriculum model. Rather than simply skimming the surface of textbooks, state standards are paired with E.D. Hirsch’s Core Knowledge Sequence. From kindergarten on, students are treated as natural thinkers capable of big ideas—learning about world history, classical literature, and deep science alongside foundational math.

Because the subjects are rich and storytelling-driven, learning becomes an adventure rather than a chore.

“Our classrooms are busy with thinking, learning, and creating,” Holley said. “On any given day, students may be discussing a rich Core Knowledge topic, solving a complex problem, collaborating, writing, reading, singing music, or creating art projects. You’d hear teachers asking students to explain and justify their thinking, and you’d hear students using academic vocabulary, making connections, and respectfully challenging one another’s ideas.”

Yet throughout all that serious academic work, the emotional heart of the classroom never takes a backseat.

“You would also see smiles, hear laughter, and witness encouragement and celebration of students’ successes and genuine faculty connections,” Holley said. “I think that combination really captures CFK and CFK North: high expectations, rich knowledge, strong relationships, and genuine joy in learning.”

Third graders enjoy a tea party inspired by their reading of ‘The Wind in the Willows.’

The school’s achievement is made even sweeter by its unique structure: two campuses in two different towns that operate as one.

“While CFK and CFK North are two campuses physically, they are one school with a common identity,” Holley said. “Our campuses’ personalities are shaped by their communities, but the foundation and commitment as a school is the same: high expectations, strong relationships, rigorous learning, and a belief in what our students can accomplish.”

That tight-knit bond traces all the way back to the school’s founding almost 30 years ago.

“There is a tremendous sense of pride in being part of CFK and CFK North,” Holley added, “and that creates a collective responsibility to honor and extend the work begun in 1998 while continuing to grow.”

This banner year also marked an emotional milestone for the school community. Over the summer, longtime principal Jessica Agee moved to a role with the district office.

Stepping into that kind of legacy could feel daunting, but Holley, who had been serving as assistant principal at CFK, stepped into her new position with enthusiasm.

“I entered this role with tremendous respect for what had already been built, so my first priority has been to listen, learn, and better understand the strengths of our school,” she said. “We are protecting what makes CFK and CFK North special.”

Her focus, she said, isn’t on changing what works, but on nurturing it.

“My vision hasn’t changed; it has become more focused,” Holley said. “For me, leadership is about honoring our history while asking what we can make even stronger for our students and teachers.”

That work is catching attention well beyond the Midlands, too. Magnet Schools of America recently recertified CFK and CFK North as a Nationally Certified Demonstration Magnet School—marking the third time the school has achieved the top-tier national distinction.

“It validates a commitment that has been part of CFK and CFK North for many years,” Holley said. “It’s an affirmation of the work our teachers, students, families, and community partners do every single day.”

For families hoping to give their child a seat in that nurturing environment, the door will soon be open.

Richland Two will host its annual Elementary Magnet Choice Fair on Monday, Nov. 9, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Richland Two Institute of Innovation (R2i2), located at 763 Fashion Drive in Columbia. Online applications open that evening and run through Dec. 18 at richland2.org/choice.

As another school year gets underway, the test scores will eventually become last year’s news. But inside the classrooms at Center for Knowledge and Center for Knowledge North, the real victory is something longer-lasting: a room full of learners who know they are capable, who cheer for one another, and who know that before they are ever tested, they are loved.