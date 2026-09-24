The View from 95: Words Can Be Tricky

Words are the magic link between people. Since English is the only language I know, that is the one I can talk about. We can be vague or precise, serious or funny, and people understand what we are sharing with them. A few chosen words can convey a great deal. “I will never leave you.” “Watch out for the car.” “ I’m ready to tell you the truth.” All ears, with that one!

The most amazing thing is that we can read and understand a word for which we might never be able to give a good, clear meaning. For instance, give me a definition for guile. How about ersatz? Or patois?

We do make mistakes, as I thought patois meant “kinda like atmosphere” but it means “language of the street.”

However, we usually pick up the sense of how it is used. It is a good idea not to use a word unless we’re sure of its meaning. There’s just no telling what we are saying if we tell someone they are capacious.

It sounds like we mean wise and interesting, but it really means “holds a lot.” Close, but it could also mean they eat too much!

English has the reputation of being difficult to learn because so many words can have several completely different meanings. The word “mean,” for example, has several meanings. Add an “s” and you have a very different meaning. Think about bark, tear, tip, and sole, to name a few.

You have to be careful with some words. “I love you” can mean: “I love you, thanks for the slice of cake,” or “I love you, want to marry you and take care of you forever.” You wouldn’t want to get those mixed up.

Somewhere along the way we’ve corrupted some words and given them an added meaning. One example is the word “bad.” “You are so bad,” with a smile means “You are cute and precious.”

“Get out of here!” means stay put and tell me another joke! I have no idea what “Bless your heart” means, but I know it has nothing to do with the health of your heart.

Day-to-day conversations and interactions are important. But it is words which have given us literature. A good book can introduce us to people we will never meet and take us to places we will never go.

Viva words!

Jeanette Smith, 95, a Blythewood resident, has been active in the community’s civic affairs for over 50 years.