What’s Happening at Blythewood Town Hall?

Blythewood Town Manager Doug Polen

Blythewood Town Manager Doug Polen sends a weekly update to council members every Friday. It is not only a window into the world of Town Hall but a regular update on projects and plans that the public will be able to follow from week to week.

Week of Aug. 31 to Sept. 4

Public Works

Town Hall repairs are ongoing. The crawlspace encapsulation is complete, and the whole-building dehumidifier has been installed. Special thanks to Ram Jack of Ridgeway for their work on this project. The remediation has begun, with all rooms currently sealed and drywall replacement scheduled for next week.

The roof of the Public Works office is currently undergoing replacement, with work scheduled to be completed over Labor Day weekend.

Public Works has been especially busy this week in the heat, coordinating all of the Town Hall and Public Works building repairs and moving Town Hall staff while maintaining their regular work schedule, including trash pickup throughout town, landscaping Doko Meadows Park and Doko Manor, and performing maintenance at the Manor, such as painting the kick plates.

Marketing & Events

Numerous members of Town Council and staff worked at the Range Fore Hope Foundation King Fore a Day charity golf tournament at Cobblestone Golf Club on Aug. 31. This tournament supports their mission of empowering veterans and their families through the healing power of golf, and the Town is proud to support them in their efforts.

Administration

Sharon Durst, town clerk, and I met with Judge Diedra Hightower and Richland County Sheriff’s Deputies Gavin Walmsley and Sloan Simpson this week to begin working on a framework for code enforcement in Town. Judge Hightower is going to schedule a monthly Quality of Life court to hear any municipal summonses issued by the Town. Staff will be holding further meetings with the RCSD to better understand what the deputies can do on behalf of the Town.

Pete Balthazor, Town Attorney, and I have been working on a Memorandum of Understanding with the Doko Meadows Foundation and proposed changes to their bylaws to be able to operate with the MOU. I will be meeting with the Foundation at their next meeting in September to discuss, and plan to bring the MOU to Council later this year.

Lastly, I want to acknowledge our staff for their tremendous work this week. Town Hall Staff moved from Hoffman House to the Public Works Office and then to Doko Manor this week, avoiding workers while getting our work done on a daily basis. Kim Kascur, Rashanda Ealey, and Walt Davis, our Doko Manor staff, have been very gracious and have worked around us all week. Likewise, a heartfelt thank you to Jason Mosely, Ronnie Gardner, Zay Green, Mike Biggers, and Jarrid Dewes, our Public Works Crew. With temperatures near 100 degrees all week, these five continue to improve our Town and keep Doko Meadows and the rest of Blythewood looking great.