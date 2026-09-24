What’s Happening at Blythewood Town Hall?

Blythewood Town Manager Doug Polen

Blythewood Town Manager Doug Polen sends a weekly update to council members every Friday. It is not only a window into the world of Town Hall but a regular update on projects and plans that the public will be able to follow from week to week.

Week of Sept. 14 – Sept. 18, 2026

Public Works

Town Hall remediation continues. Jason Moseley, Public Works Director, and I will be meeting with Pulliam Restoration, Broom Heating & Air Conditioning, and Robert Woodrow, our air quality consultant, on Monday, Sept. 21 to map out our next steps.

Public Works completed the September playground inspection and pressure-washed and cleaned the playground restrooms.

Routine grounds maintenance continued at Doko Manor, the Public Works facility, and throughout Town. The hay field was also cut and baled, and trees were trimmed to improve camera visibility.

Utility lines were located in preparation for the installation of the pet microchip scanner at Doko Meadows Park.

The second Little Free Library was installed near Blythe the Boa.

Public Works continued routine trash collection throughout Town.

Marketing, Events, & the Manor

I met with Allen Peltzman from Allen Recycling, and we discussed the possibility of a waste event next spring. The Town had a successful shred event in 2025, so we are looking to bring back Shred 360 and have a spring-cleaning day when citizens can come to Doko Meadows Park and dispose of eligible household waste and recyclable materials.

Jordan Langland, Marketing & Special Projects Manager, Jason Moseley, and I met with Debra and Nelson Torres to discuss the creation of a pet memorial Rainbow Bridge at Doko Meadows Park. They are looking for volunteers to help paint the bridge.

Jordan attended Main Street South Carolina training in Fountain Inn. Training included economic development software and the municipal association’s Main Street Awards.

Kim Kascur, Doko Manor Director, has placed an order for a new dance floor for the ballroom.

Administration

Jennifer Edwards, Finance and Human Resources Director, and I met with Kevin Sturm, an employment attorney who works with the state municipal association, to discuss updates to the ation to discuss updates to the Town’s Employee Handbook. The updated handbook is scheduled to be presented to Council at the September meeting.

I met with Jake Petrosky of Bolton & Menk to finalize the scope of the upcoming Comprehensive Plan and Beautification Plan. Jake will be at the September meeting to present the contract and scope for Council’s consideration.

Councilwoman Tricia Hovis and I met with Glenn Remsen from the South Carolina State Guard and representatives of the Richland County Sheriff’s Department. Mr. Remsen’s team will review Town Hall, the Public Works Building, and Doko Manor and provide recommendations for improving facility safety and emergency preparedness.