Winnsboro man dies following shooting at local motel

WINNSBORO — A 27-year-old Winnsboro man identified as Jonquarius Gibson died following an early-morning shooting at a local motel Thursday after a confrontation that began when an armed man allegedly attacked another man outside a motel room, according to new information released by the Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office on Sept. 11.

The shooting occurred shortly before 2 a.m. Sept. 10 at America’s Best Inn, located across from the MUSC Emergency Room in Winnsboro.

According to the sheriff’s office, three individuals, including Gibson, left the emergency room and walked across the roadway toward the hotel. One of the three was armed with a handgun.

As they approached the hotel, the armed individual saw a man he knew standing outside one of the hotel rooms and ran toward him, investigators said. The man outside the room was unarmed, according to the sheriff’s office, and a physical confrontation immediately followed.

An eyewitness who was present throughout the incident told investigators that the armed individual attempted to strike the other man in the head with the handgun during the confrontation. The sheriff’s office said surveillance video corroborated that account and showed the armed individual initiating the confrontation.

Investigators said the two men struggled over the handgun as Gibson began running toward them.

During the struggle, the man who was being attacked gained control of the handgun and fired, striking the initial armed individual in the shoulder, according to the sheriff’s office.

Gibson continued advancing toward the man, who fired again, striking Gibson in the leg, authorities said.

Deputies and EMS personnel responded to the scene and rendered aid to both people who had been shot. Both were transported to Prisma Health Richland Hospital in Columbia for treatment.

Gibson, who suffered significant blood loss, later died from his injuries.

Fairfield County Coroner Chris Hill confirmed Gibson’s identity Thursday. An autopsy was scheduled with Newberry Pathology.

According to the sheriff’s office, investigators interviewed witnesses and those involved in the incident and reviewed surveillance footage. Authorities said the evidence gathered thus far consistently indicates that the person who fired the shots was initially attacked by an armed individual, gained control of the handgun during the struggle and used it while the confrontation was continuing.

The sheriff’s office has not announced any charges in connection with the shooting.

The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Lt. Barry Gilbert at 803-635-4141.

This story was updated on Friday, Sept. 11 at 4:25 p.m.