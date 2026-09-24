Winnsboro man faces drug trafficking, neglect charges

McMurray

WINNSBORO – A Fairfield County man faces major drug trafficking and neglect charges following a search warrant executed Tuesday in the Chatham Forrest neighborhood, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Jason Christopher McMurray was arrested without incident Sept. 22 after narcotics investigators executed a search warrant at a home on Chatham Circle. Authorities said the raid stemmed from an ongoing probe into illicit drug activity, during which deputies seized evidence that prompted McMurray’s arrest.

McMurray faces three felony counts of trafficking involving heroin, fentanyl, and methamphetamine, along with possession with intent to distribute marijuana. He is also charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor and neglect of a vulnerable adult. Officials did not immediately release details regarding conditions inside the residence.

McMurray was booked into the Fairfield County Detention Center, where he remains held pending initial court proceedings.

Sheriff’s officials noted the investigation is active and ongoing, with additional charges possible as leads are reviewed.