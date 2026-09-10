Winnsboro Music Study Club presents church and organ crawl

WINNSBORO – Winnsboro Music Study Club presents Winnsboro’s first Historic Church and Organ Crawl.

Enjoy a stroll through the historic streets of Winnsboro on Sunday, Sept. 20 from 3-5 p.m. A different organist will present a15-20 minute organ program at each church.

Follow the tour in this order:

Bethel ARP, 101 N Zion St. First Methodist Church, 109 West College St. St John’s Episcopal Church, 301 West Liberty St. Sion Presbyterian Church, 116 West Washington St.

A reception will follow. This is a free event. All are welcome. All churches are handicap accessible.