Winnsboro Music Study Club presents church and organ crawl

  • By Staff
  • /

WINNSBORO – Winnsboro Music Study Club presents Winnsboro’s first Historic Church and Organ Crawl.

Enjoy a stroll through the historic streets of Winnsboro on Sunday, Sept. 20 from 3-5 p.m.  A different organist will present a15-20 minute organ program at each church. 

Follow the tour in this order:

  1. Bethel ARP, 101 N Zion St.
  2. First Methodist Church, 109 West College St. 
  3. St John’s Episcopal Church, 301 West Liberty St.
  4. Sion Presbyterian Church, 116 West Washington St.

A reception will follow.  This is a free event. All are welcome. All churches are handicap accessible.

Scroll to Top