20 years after an improbable title run, the 2006 Bengals will enter the BHS Hall of Fame

Former Players, Staff Invited to Register for Pre-Game Reception

The Bengals hoist their state championship trophy following the 2006 game. | Camden Sports Photography

BLYTHEWOOD – Twenty years ago, guided by a 25-year-old first-time head coach and a roster of eager underclassmen, Blythewood High School’s football team did what seemed impossible for a first-year varsity program: they ran the table all the way to a state championship.

Now, two decades later, that historic group will receive the school’s highest athletic honor. On Friday, Oct. 23, the 2006 team will become the first entire squad ever inducted into the Blythewood Athletic Hall of Fame.

The 20th-anniversary celebration, set around the Bengals’ home matchup against Spring Valley, will feature a pregame reception and dinner on campus for returning players, coaches, and staff, followed by an on-field ceremony during the game. While head coach Jeff Scott, quarterback Richard Mounce, wide receiver Marquan Jones, and defensive back Justin Bethel have all entered the hall as individuals, this marks the first time the collective roster will be enshrined together.

For the Bengals, that legendary 14-1 campaign remains the high-water mark of school history—a season defined by offensive fireworks, dramatic finishes, and an unshakeable belief.

Expectations were high heading into the program’s inaugural season, but the journey began with an immediate gut check: a 21-13 loss to Ridge View in the opener.

The Bengals never lost again.

The turnaround began the following Friday with a 35-13 victory at Lamar, securing the first win in program history. A week later came the first home victory, a gritty 21-19 triumph over Richland Northeast, followed by a 24-19 road win at Fairfield Central.

By late September, the Blythewood offense found another gear. The Bengals erupted for a 51-13 win over Dreher behind six touchdown passes from Mounce, then rolled past Camden 56-19. As Region 3-3A play unfolded, Blythewood’s balance and depth proved overwhelming. The Bengals handled Chester (22-8), edged A.C. Flora (16-12), routed Lugoff-Elgin (41-7), and blanked Eau Claire (35-0) to close out a 9-1 regular season.

Mounce orchestrated a record-setting attack, finishing the year with 3,336 passing yards, 1,108 rushing yards, and 48 total touchdowns. On the outside, Jones (92 catches, 1,551 yards, 21 touchdowns) and Perry Wilson (64 catches, 1,069 yards, eight touchdowns) gave defenses fits, while a punishing defense led by linebackers Marques Foster (168 tackles) and Corey Hawkins (158 tackles), safety Labranzo Rish (seven interceptions), and Bethel locked down opponents.

The playoffs turned an already remarkable season into folklore.

When the Class 3A playoffs arrived, Blythewood kicked the door open with a record-shattering performance. The Bengals overwhelmed Blue Ridge in an 84-41 shootout—putting on a clinic through the air in an offensive explosion that still stands as the highest-scoring game in school history.

From there, the postseason transformed from an offensive showcase into a month-long test of nerves and grit. After handling region foe Lugoff-Elgin (17-10) and rolling past Greer (42-10), the Bengals survived one of the most thrilling finishes in school history in the upper-state championship against Clinton—stopping a do-or-die two-point conversion in overtime to secure a heart-stopping 31-30 victory.

That set the stage for an unforgettable December afternoon at Williams-Brice Stadium against the Timberland Wolves.

In a physical, wire-to-wire championship clash that saw multiple lead changes, Blythewood found itself trailing 21-20 in the final minutes. But the Bengals orchestrated one last clutch drive, setting up kicker Aaron Mayes for a walk-off field goal as time expired. The kick sailed through the uprights, clinching a 23-21 triumph and cementing one of the most improbable inaugural-season title runs in South Carolina high school history.

Two decades after hoisting the trophy, that 14-1 squad is getting ready to take the field together once more.

For the players who built Blythewood football from the ground up, the night will be a chance to relive the fall when a brand-new school captured the state’s biggest prize.

Members of the 2006 championship team—including players, coaches, and staff—who plan to attend the Oct. 23 celebration are asked to register as soon as possible so organizers can finalize numbers for food and seating. The evening will begin with a 5 p.m. pregame reception and dinner on campus, followed by on-field recognition during the 7:30 p.m. matchup against Spring Valley. Team members can RSVP by completing the athletic department’s online form at forms.gle/vrcxQRDhBLMArwrh8 or by contacting the Blythewood High School athletic department.

The Voice will feature more detailed stories on players from the 2006 team in the coming weeks.