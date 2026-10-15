2026 Pig on the Ridge postponed

RIDGEWAY – After 26 years of barbecue events on the first weekend in November, Ridgeway’s annual Pig on the Ridge festival isn’t happening this year, according to Pig on the Ridge organizer Gloria Keefe.

“We’ve had internal organizational issues the last couple of years to the extent that we aren’t able to have the event this year,” Keefe said. “It’s too bad, and I know a lot of the people are unhappy about that. But we’re coming back next year, same time, on the first weekend in November.

Keefe said she and Belva Bush Belton will be jointly overseeing the festival next year.

“We’re going to be doing some reorganizing and planning to make it the wonderful event everyone has always looked forward to and enjoyed,” Belton said. “It’s a lot of work and effort on the part of a lot of people in Ridgeway who generously give of their time every year to make Pig on the Ridge a success. It’s good for our town and thousands of visitors always enjoy it,” she said.

Belton said more information will be forthcoming closer to next year’s event. Those wishing to volunteer can contact Keefe at 803-240-2349 or Belton at 803-622-8823.