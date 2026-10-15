22 seek election for office in Fairfield County

FAIRFIELD COUNTY – Twenty–two Fairfield residents are vying for elected office in the Nov. 3 general election.. Some voters will be casting their votes on that date. Others will be voting early beginning Monday, Oct. 19 through Saturday, Oct. 31.

Early voting will be held from 8:30 a.m. until 6 p.m., Monday through Saturday (closed Sunday) at the Fairfield County Voter Registration and Elections Office, 315 S. Congress Street, Winnsboro (803-635-6255).

Voters will be asked to provide one of the following Photo IDs when voting in person.

S.C. Driver’s License

Standard License or REAL ID

S.C. Department of Motor Vehicles ID Card (Includes standard ID card and REAL ID; Includes SC Concealed Weapons Permit)

S.C Voter Registration Card with Photo

Federal Military ID (Includes all Department of Defense Photo IDs and Veterans Affairs Benefits Card)

U.S. Passport (Includes US Passport ID Card)

Voters without Photo ID can get one free of charge from the Department of Motor Vehicles or their county voter registration office.

At 10:30 am, on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2026, the County Board of Voter Registration and Elections will begin its examination of the absentee ballot return envelopes at the county voter registration and elections office.

At 10 a.m., on Friday, Nov. 6, the County Board of Canvassers will hold a hearing to determine the validity of all provisional ballots cast in this election. This hearing will be held at the voter registration and elections office.

Fairfield candidates and the seats they are campaigning for are listed below and on the sample ballot that can be viewed at the bottom of the candidate bios.

Tibi Czentye, Dist 41 Candidate Annie McDaniel, Dist 41 Incumbent

State House of Rep. District 41

Tibi Czentye, 67, is the owner and CEO of All Pro Solutions Inc. in Rock Hill. The company manufactures automated archiving and publishing systems and provides document imaging technology.

Annie E. McDaniel (Age not provided). Retired accountant and consultant. Currently serves as the South Carolina House of Representatives, District 41, serving Chester, Fairfield, and Richland counties.

Randy Newman, Solicitor Brad Caulder, Probate Judge Anne Bass, Auditor

Sixth Circuit Solicitor

Randy E. Newman Jr., 48, is the chief prosecutor for Chester, Fairfield and Lancaster counties. He has served as Sixth Circuit solicitor since 2015. Unopposed.

Fairfield County Probate Judge

Brad Caulder, 46, currently works as Fairfield County probate judge and holds that elected office. Unopposed.

Fairfield County Auditor

Anne Bass, 50, currently serves as Fairfield County auditor. She has held the elected office since July 1, 2023. Unopposed.

Ashlee Spires-Pegg, Treasurer Candidate Latisha Brown-Robertson, Treasurer Candidate

Fairfield County Treasurer

Ashlee Spires Pegg, 51, has worked in a CPA office for over 15 years, maintains corporate financial information, prepares profit and loss statements and balance sheets, assists with insurance audit documentation, helps prepare individual and corp tax returns.

Latishia Brown Robertson, 46, is an independent financial services representative.

Eric Cathcart William Ladd

Fairfield County Soil & Water District Commission

Eric Cathcart, 57, has worked for the South Carolina Department of Environmental Services for 32 years and currently serves as customer service liaison for its Underground Storage Tank Management Program. He is Chairman of the Fairfield County Soil and Water Conservation commissioner and has served on the commission for 20 years.

William Ladd, 37, is a farmer, wedding venue owner. He currently serves as a Fairfield County Soil and Water Conservation commissioner and has held that office for four years.

Fairfield County School Board

Sylvia Harrison, FCSD Dist. 1 Henry Miller, FCSD Dist. 3

District 1

Sylvia Harrison, 59, is the owner and stylist at Sylvia’s Designs Unlimited, which she has operated for more than 35 years. She currently serves as vice chair of the Fairfield County School Board and has served on the board for 10 years. Unopposed.

District 3

Henry Miller, 70, is retired and works part time for CROMED, driving Medicare patients and people with disabilities. He currently chairs the Fairfield County School Board. Unopposed.

District 5

Carl E. Jackson Jr. currently serves on the Fairfield County School Board. No photo or other information was provided. Unopposed.

Darreyl Davis, DIst. 7 Incumbent Kolisa Willingham-Douglas, Dist. 7 Candidate

District 7

Darreyl Davis, 51, works in the maintenance department at Isola Laminates in Ridgeway, where he has been employed for 26 years. He is Secretary of the Fairfield County School Board and has served on that Board for eight and a half years, having first won a special election.

Kolisa Willingham-Douglas, 43, is a registered nurse and charge nurse in the Endoscopy Department at Prisma Health Baptist Hospital.

Fairfield County Council

District 1

Kennedy Robertson, Dist. 1 Candidate

Kennedy Robertson, 39 teaches high school health and wellness and also works as a stand-up comedian throughout the southeast. He is a live-event emcee and newspaper columnist, serves as an in-game emcee for the Columbia Fireflies and USC Gamecock basketball. He also co-hosts The AUXdacity on PBS/SCETV.

Dan Ruff currently serves on Fairfield County Council. No photo or other information provided.

Kennedi Bates, Dist. 3 Candidate Peggy Swearingen, Dist. 3 Incumbent

District 3

Kennedi Bates, 22, is a recent Winthrop University graduate who reported that she is not yet employed, but is a community activist.

Peggy D. Swearingen, 72, works as a customer service representative with Wyatt Nationwide Insurance in Winnsboro. She currently holds the District 3 seat on Fairfield County Council, where she has served for four years. She also serves on the Board of Trustee of Fairfield Electric Cooperative.

Shana Harper, Dist. 5 Candidate Marvin Jeter, Dist. 5 Candidate

District 5

Shana L. Harper , 53, currently serves as Director of Exceptional Student Services in the Rock Hill School District where she has also held the roles of Principal and Education Associate with the S.C. Department of Education.

Marvin Jeter, 55, works as a senior driver and operational safety mentor for Martin Marietta Aggregates, with more than 15 years of experience.

Douglas Pauley holds the District 5 seat on Fairfield County Council. No photo or other information was provided.

District 7

Clarence Gilbert currently serves as Chair of Fairfield County Council. No photo or other information was provided. Unopposed