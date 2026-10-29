Affordable spay & neuter clinic set for Nov. 7 in Winnsboro

WINNSBORO – Fairfield County pet owners will have access to discounted veterinary procedures next week as local animal welfare advocates work toward treating 80 pets during a clinic on Saturday, Nov. 7.

The Affordable Spay/Neuter and Wellness Clinic will take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Community Partners Vet Clinic, located at 325 S. Vanderhorst St. in Winnsboro.

Open to county residents, baseline pricing is set at $175 for female dogs and cats, $160 for male dogs, $150 for male cats, and $80 for feral trap-neuter-return (TNR) procedures. For dogs weighing more than 60 pounds, an additional fee of $35 applies per 25 pounds. Pet owners who schedule their appointments by Friday, Oct. 30, will receive a $35 discount.

The Nov. 7 clinic is sponsored by The Hoof & Paw Benevolent Society in partnership with the Town of Winnsboro and PETSinc. Appointment slots are limited; organizers encourage pet owners to reserve a spot by calling 803-815-7387.

Alongside the Nov. 7 event, Hoof & Paw Benevolent Society recently announced that 50 spay and neuter surgeries will also be provided at no cost for animals at the Fairfield County Animal Shelter between Nov. 1 and Dec. 31 to help control pet overpopulation and increase shelter adoption rates.