Blythewood girls volleyball sweeps Sumter in playoff opener, falls to Summerville in second round

BLYTHEWOOD — The Blythewood girls volleyball team concluded its 2026 season on Monday, falling in straight sets to Summerville in the second round of the SCHSL Class 5A Lower State playoffs.

The third-seeded Green Wave claimed a 3-0 win over the sixth-seeded Bengals, bringing an end to Blythewood’s postseason run. Summerville advanced to the third round against No. 2 Wando.

The Bengals earned their spot in the second round after a dominant opening-round performance on Wednesday, Oct. 21, sweeping No. 11 Sumter in straight sets, 25-21, 25-15, and 25-20. The playoff victory marked Blythewood’s third sweep over the Gamecocks this season, following regular-season wins on Sept. 15 and Oct. 1.

Blythewood finished the year with a 14-13 overall record and a 6-2 mark in Region 4-AAAAA to claim second place in the region standings. The Bengals went undefeated against region foes Sumter, Ridge View, and Spring Valley during the regular season, with their only region defeats coming at the hands of region champion Gray Collegiate Academy.