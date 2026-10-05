Blythewood Planning Commission to consider recommending annexation and rezoning 377 acres for 700+ homes.

BLYTHEWOOD – The Blythewood Planning Commission is scheduled to vote Monday night on a request to recommend the annexation of more than 314 acres into the Town of Blythewood and the rezoning of the property to General Residential (R-5). In tandem with that 314 acres, commissioners will also vote on a request to recommend the rezoning of an adjoining 61.26-acre property (that is already in the town) also to General Residential (R-5) zoning for a combined 377 acres of additional residential development in the Town.

Blythewood’s R-5 zoning allows 8.71 homes per acre or about 3,000 homes total on the 377 acres without consideration for infrastructure and open space.

Town Hall staff recommends that the planning commission vote to recommend approval of the annexation and rezonings ‘with conditions’ for the 377 acres. Those conditions include:

allowing 700 +/- 25 homes

min. 50-ft – 53-ft lot widths

min. 6-ft. side setbacks on homes

requirement of two-car garages

min. 1,400 sq. ft. of heated floor space (not including garage) for single level homes

min. 1,800 sq. ft. of heated floor space (not including garage) for two-story homes

Councilman Rich McKenrick, who is spearheading the approval of the development, said the Town will require the developer to have specified walking trails, a dog park, a community pool, trees and sidewalks along the streets, and there is a proposed roundabout where the realigned Mt. Valley Rd. meets Valley Estates Dr. and Abney Hills.

Town Manager Doug Polen has outlined a path for the annexation and rezoning request:

Oct. 5, Planning Commission discussion and vote Oct. 26, Town Council first reading (vote) Nov. 23, Town Council public hearing and final second reading (vote)

A notice published by the Town on Oct. 1, stated that a public hearing would be held in conjunction with the Oct. 5 planning commission meeting. However, it does not appear on Monday night’s agenda. An item on the agenda allows the public to comment on the issue, but it’s listed after the council’s discussion and vote.

The entire 377 acres will be brought to the commission by Brandon Pridemore vice president of R. Joe Harris & Associates, the civil engineering firm of the applicant South Fork Ventures, LLC in Wadmalaw, S.C.

Contact Town Manager Doug Polen at polend@townofblythewoodsc.gov or 803.754.0501 for questions or further information.

The meeting will be held at 6 p.m., Monday night, Oct. 5, at the Manor.