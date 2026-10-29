Blythewood scores 20 unanswered points to beat Spring Valley 34-14

BLYTHEWOOD – In a Richland District 2 rivalry game that got a little chippy toward the end Friday night, the Blythewood football team relied on the ground game to gain strength toward the end.
The Bengals got off to a slow rushing start, but long explosive runs from Landyn Strong and James Veasey powered the way to a 34-14 victory at District 2 Stadium.
It was the first Region 4-5A win for Blythewood (4-5, 1-2).
“We lost some composure, it happens in a rivalry game in the district,” Blythewood head coach James Martin said, noting several offsetting personal fouls. Spring Valley was flagged for two personal fouls toward the end of the game. “But I’m glad our guys fought hard in the second half to pull us ahead for the win.”
Strong rushed 16 times for 170 yards and touchdown runs of 11 and 54 yards late in the first half and early in the third quarter. He led the ground attack with 170 yards on 16 carries.
Veasey broke free on a 64-yard touchdown scamper midway through the second quarter and finished the night with 94 yards and eight carries. He also threw a 35-yard touchdown pass to Ayden Glenn late in the game.
The Bengals piled up 337 rushing yards on 38 attempts. The Blythewood defense held the Vikings to 66 rushing yards and 113 passing yards.
Blythewood got on the scoreboard early when it recovered a Spring Valley (0-9, 0-2) fumble on the second play of the game. After a short drive Tay’Shawn Johnson rumbled in from two yards out to give the Bengals a 7-0 lead.
The Vikings capitalized on a Bengals mistake early in the second quarter. Starting quarterback Caleb Martinez dropped the snap, tried to run around the left side but lost the football. Spring Valley’s Isaiah Hunter scooped up the ball and dashed 40 yards to the end zone for the touchdown. The Vikings missed the extra-point attempt.
Later, with Veasey back under center, the Blythewood quarterback took the snap and broke free on the left side for a 64-yard touchdown run that made it 14-6 midway through the second quarter.
Spring Valley evened the score at 14 when My’Kell Seymour capped a short drive with a 3-yard touchdown run, then powered in for the 2-point conversion to tie the game.
The stalemate didn’t last long. Two Strong runs of 43 and three runs, and his 11 yard TD run gave the Bengals a 21-14 lead going into the half.
Strong opened Blythewood’s lead to 28-14 with his score from 54 yards out at the 7:49 mark of the third quarter.
While the Bengals defense clamped down on the Vikings in a second-half shutout, Veasey connected with Glenn for the final score of the game early in the fourth quarter.
Spring Valley closes out the season playing host to region runner-up Sumter (5-4, 2-1).
Blythewood plays host to region champion Ridge View (6-2, 3-0) Friday. The Stallions clinched the region title with a 48-22 over Gray Collegiate Academy Oct. 22.
“We’ll worry about them next week,” Martin said as he went to the locker room to congratulate the team. “Not tonight.”
Spring Valley – 0-14-0-0 – 14
Blythewood – 7-14-7-6 – 34
First Quarter
B -Tay’Shawn Johnson 2 run (Daniel Purcell kick) 9:18
Second Quarter
S – Isaiah Hunter 40 fumble return (kick failed) 11:20
B – James Veasey 64 run (Purcell kick) 7:16
S -My’Kell Seymour 3 run (Seymour run) 1:53
B -Landyn Strong 11 run (Purcell kick) :34
Third Quarter
B – Strong 54 run (Purcell kick) 7:49
Fourth Quarter
B – Ayden Glenn 35 pass from Veasey (kick failed) 10:30
SV BHS
First downs 6 15
Rushes-yds 32-66 38-337
Passing yds 113 49
Att-Com-Int 17-11-0 10-4-0
Fumbles-lost 1-1 1-1
Penalties-yds 13-134 7-70
Punts-avg 10-34.5 7-31.6
RUSHING
S – My’Kell Seymour 18-22, Shamar Spence 13-55, Elijah Williams 4-(-17), Kavion Dawson 1-3. B – Landyn Strong 16-170, James Veasey 8-94, Jordan Osaguona 3-17, Caleb Martinez 3-(-12), Tay’Shawn Johnson 3-4, Timothy Hamilton 2-19, Amari Fisher 1-0.
PASSING
S – Elijah Williams 11-17-0. B – Caleb Martinez 2-6-0, James Veasey 2-4.
RECEIVING
S – Elijah Hunter 4-28, Phil Florence 2-25, Ethan Portee-Broadwater 1-24, James Cunningham 2-34, My’Kell Seymour 1-3, Shamar Spence 1-(-1). B – Dorian Frazier 2-14, Ayden Glenn 1-35, Tay’Shawn Johnson 1-0.