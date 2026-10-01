‘Bringing Bluegrass to the Creek’: Fabel Farms to host Hwy 269 Music Fest Oct. 10

WINNSBORO — The sounds of banjos, fiddles, and acoustic guitars will ring out across the Cedar Creek countryside on Saturday, Oct. 10, as Fabel Farms teams up with the legendary Bill’s Music Shop & Pickin’ Parlor to present the Highway 269 Music Fest.

Running from 1 to 9 p.m., the open-air festival promises an afternoon and evening of traditional bluegrass, local food, and community fellowship at Fabel Farms, located at 1208 Hinnants Store Road in Winnsboro.

Billed as “Bringing Bluegrass to the Creek,” the event brings together a powerhouse lineup of regional acoustic talent:

Front Porch Boys

Podunk Ramblers

Randy Lucas, renowned national champion banjoist and multi-instrumentalist

Willie Wells & the Blue Ridge Mountain Grass, carrying on a rich family tradition of classic mountain bluegrass

Partnering with Bill’s Music Shop & Pickin’ Parlor—a long-revered Midlands institution for live acoustic jam sessions—the festival aims to celebrate South Carolina’s deep musical heritage in a scenic, unhurried farm setting. Local food vendors will also be on hand throughout the day with meals and refreshments available for purchase.

While the music will take center stage, the festival also offers attendees a chance to experience the authentic rural charm of Fabel Farms. Tucked along Highway 269 in the Cedar Creek community of Upper Richland and Fairfield counties, the 104-acre property has been cared for by the Fabel family for three generations and more than 50 years.

Current owner Josh Fabel has embraced his family’s agricultural legacy, continuing the work started by his grandparents and uncle while finding new ways to share the land with the broader community. In addition to serving as a venue for weddings, private gatherings, and community events, Fabel Farms remains a working homestead featuring gardens, free-range chickens, and an active apiary that produces fresh local honey.

For the Fabel family, opening the farm’s rolling acreage, rustic barn, and outdoor gathering spaces for a music festival aligns with their guiding philosophy: respect for the land, appreciation for hard work, and a belief that good things are meant to be shared.

Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and blankets to settle in for an entire day of music.

Tickets are available online at fabelfarms.com. Advance admission is $49 through Oct. 3, increasing to $59 during the week of the event.

For tickets, directions, or additional details, visit fabelfarms.com or follow Fabel Farms on Facebook.