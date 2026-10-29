Counseling service opens Blythewood office

Jill Smith, holding scissors, cuts the ribbon on Jill Smith & Associates on McNulty Rd.

BLYTHEWOOD – Jill Smith and Associates Counseling celebrated the opening of its Blythewood office at 201 McNulty St. with a ribbon-cutting on Oct. 22. The ceremony marks the third location for the counseling service, which also has offices in Columbia at 1777 Bull St. and Lexington at 426 S. Lake Drive.

“Everyone deserves access to mental health care that meets them exactly where they are,” said Jill Smith, CEO of Jill Smith & Associates Counseling. “Opening our doors in Blythewood is about more than growth — it’s about making sure quality compassionate counseling is never out of reach for the families who need it most.”

The Blythewood office features four therapy offices, a reception area and a waiting room.

“A community’s strength begins with the well-being of its people,” said Blythewood Mayor Sloan Griffin as he welcomed the counseling service to town. “As Blythewood grows, we want every family to know that support is within reach.”

Now accepting new clients, the office in Blythewood offers individual, marriage and family therapy, as well as counseling for children, teens and parents. Secure telehealth appointments are also available.

For more information or to schedule an appointment, call 803-814-5559 or visit jsacounseling.com, and follow @jillsmithcounseling on Facebook and Instagram.