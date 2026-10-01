Fairfield County gears up for month of October events

FAIRFIELD COUNTY — Fairfield County is celebrating autumn with a full calendar of food truck rodeos, historic ghost tours, pumpkin train rides, and family-friendly trunk-or-treats throughout October.

Food Trucks & Ghost Tours

Downtown Winnsboro will host a Food Truck Rodeo during the first three weekends of the month (Oct. 2–3, 9–10, and 16–17) from 4 to 8 p.m. at the lot beside 152 N. Congress St.

The Winnsboro Women’s Club will host ghost tours again – departing from the historic Town Clock. Walking lantern tours will take place Oct. 2, 3, and 9 ($15 for adults, $10 for ages 8–13). Horse−drawn carriage tours will run on Oct.16 and 23 at 7p.m. and 8:30 p.m. ($30 per person). Advance reservations and payment are required for carriage tours by emailing info@chamberfc.com.

Mysteries & Local Lore

On Saturday, Oct. 17, visitors can explore the quirky folklore, hauntings, and UFO tales of the area during the “Weird and Wonderful of Ridgeway” tour.

For an evening out, Hotel Everett will hold a 1920s-themed “Great Gatsby Murder Mystery” dinner on Thursday, Oct. 29.

For tickets, schedules, and more information on both, contact the Fairfield County Chamber of Commerce at 803-635-4242, email info@chamberfc.com. Inquiries and reservations for the 1920s-themed murder mystery dinner can also be made directly with Hotel Everett at (803) 801-1080.

Trunk-or-Treats & Family Fun

Families will have multiple opportunities across the county for safe trick-or-treating:

Parks & Recreation: Saturday, Oct. 24, from 4 to 6 p.m. at Lake Monticello Park (75 Baltic Circle, Jenkinsville). Features candy, hot dogs, face painting, pumpkin decorating, and a bounce house.

Sheriff’s Office: Thursday, Oct. 29, from 6 to 8 p.m. outside the County Administration Building (250 N. Walnut St., Winnsboro).

Library: Friday, Oct. 30, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. in the library parking lot. Anyone interested in decorating a vehicle trunk to pass out treats can register by calling 803-635-4971.