Eagles roll past Cambridge for first region win

GREENWOOD — Richard Winn football secured its first region victory of the season in commanding fashion on Friday, overpowering Cambridge Academy 54-8 in a SCISA 8-Man Region 2 contest.
The Eagles (3-5, 1-2) took control on both sides of the ball early, building a lead and holding the Cougars out of reach all evening. Cambridge (2-7) managed 234 yards of total offense, but the Eagle defense limited big plays and allowed only one touchdown from the Cougars.
The lopsided win gives Richard Winn momentum heading into a tough regular-season finale this Friday, when the Eagles travel to face undefeated Laurens Academy. The Crusaders (8-0, 3-0) hold the top spot in the region standings after holding off Newberry Academy 34-28 last week.