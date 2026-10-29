Fairfield County announces revised meeting calendar for November & December

WINNSBORO — Fairfield County announced a modified meeting schedule for November and December 2026, shifting dates for County Council, the Planning Commission, and the Board of Zoning Appeals to accommodate the upcoming holiday season.

Fairfield County Council will scale back its regular calendar to hold just one meeting per month over the next two months. Council members are scheduled to meet on Monday, Nov. 9, followed by their final regular session of the year on Monday, Dec. 14.

Meeting dates have also been adjusted for the county’s land-use boards to avoid conflicts with Thanksgiving and Christmas weeks. The Fairfield County Planning Commission has moved its November meeting from Nov. 25 to Wednesday, Nov. 18, and its December meeting from Dec. 23 to Wednesday, Dec. 16. In addition, the Board of Zoning Appeals has rescheduled its December session from Dec. 21 to Tuesday, Dec. 15.