Fairfield County details steps for data center review

WINNSBORO — Fairfield County officials have laid out an eight-month roadmap of community town halls, workshops, and public hearings as the county studies the impact of the data center industry and prepares permanent land-use regulations.

The schedule, released by the county this week, spans from Oct. 2026 through June 2027. It fulfills a commitment made by county leaders during discussions this summer to seek broad public input and conduct extensive research during the county’s temporary data center moratorium.

County Council voted unanimously in August to advance Ordinance 856, establishing a 12-month pause on data center development across the county. Council also approved a resolution prohibiting data centers on county-owned land, giving officials a window to evaluate how large-scale facilities affect local resources, power grids, and rural landscapes.

Under the newly released schedule, the review process will unfold in four phases: community town halls, industry research, planning commission reviews, and council legislative action.

Community Town Halls

The county will host three regional town halls designed to give residents across Fairfield County an opportunity to learn about data center proposals and share their concerns:

Oct. 22, 2026: Town Hall #1 in Ridgeway Jan. 7, 2027: Town Hall #2 in Jenkinsville Jan. 21, 2027: Town Hall #3 in Winnsboro

The inclusion of a Jenkinsville session directly addresses concerns raised in August by Councilman Carl Bell (Dis. 4) and Councilwoman Peggy Swearingen (Dist. 3), who emphasized that the western portion of the county could be particularly vulnerable to data center development.

In Nov. 2026, members of County Council will also participate in an on-site data center tour to observe an operating facility firsthand.

Analysis and Planning Review

In Feb. 2027, the county will transition to technical analysis, holding two dedicated expert work sessions on Feb. 4 and Feb. 18 (if needed).

County Administrator Vic Carpenter previously told council that these sessions will feature independent specialists unaffiliated with the industry to address the environmental, water, electrical, and infrastructure impacts of data centers.

Following those presentations, the Fairfield County Planning Commission will take over the process to help draft regulatory language:

Feb. 25, 2027: Planning Commission Work Session #1 March 11, 2027: Planning Commission Work Session #2 (if needed) March 25, 2027: Planning Commission Meeting and Public Hearing

Council Readings and Final Action

Once the Planning Commission completes its recommendations, the proposed permanent ordinance governing data centers will move to County Council for three required legislative readings:

April 12, 2027: Draft First Reading May 10, 2027: Second Reading and Public Hearing June 14, 2027: Third and Final Reading

In its announcement, Fairfield County encouraged residents to mark the dates and stay engaged throughout the process. Specific meeting locations, times, and venue details for the town halls will be published as each date approaches.