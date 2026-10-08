Fairfield County hosts annual Industry Appreciation Event

Fairfield County government officials and industry leaders gathered at Hotel Everett in Winnsboro. | Fairfield County

WINNSBORO – Fairfield County leaders and local business partners gathered at the Everett Hotel in Winnsboro recently for the county’s annual Industry Appreciation Event.

Centered around this year’s theme, “Momentum in Motion,” the gathering brought together executives, plant managers, and community leaders to discuss the county’s industrial growth, workforce opportunities, and future economic development plans.

County Economic Development Director Ann Broadwater and Council Chairman Clarence Gilbert opened the event, outlining the county’s vision for attracting new capital investment while strengthening support for the county’s existing industrial base.

Broadwater and Gilbert stressed that sustaining strong partnerships with longtime employers remains essential to Fairfield County’s economic stability and long-term momentum.

Organized by the county’s economic development office, the dinner serves as an opportunity for local business leaders to network, exchange ideas with county administration, and discuss regional growth.

County officials highlighted ongoing infrastructure expansions and expressed appreciation to the local companies that continue to provide jobs, invest in capital improvements, and anchor the county’s tax base.