Fairfield County residents urge county to save Farmers Market building; council seeks firmer repair costs

The Farmers Market building was

WINNSBORO – Residents urged Fairfield County Council on Oct. 12 to remove the downtown Farmers Market building from its surplus properties list and repair it, saying the building could again provide a permanent home for vendors and help revitalize downtown Winnsboro.

Their appeals drew support from several council members who called for obtaining more precise repair costs. County Administrator Vic Carpenter said the county could investigate those costs while keeping the building on the list of properties for which it plans to seek proposals.

There was no vote during the meeting to remove the Farmers’ Market building from the surplus properties list.

Randy Bright

Randy Bright, Kerry Matthews, Brad Hoffman, Mary Gail Douglas and Patti Wilkes called on council to preserve the building, questioning why the county would give up a downtown property they consider important to farmers, shoppers and local businesses.

“Taking a step to discard a farmers market that could become a nexus of activity, a nexus of community affairs and that could promote what Fairfield is well known for – its farming community,” Bright said, “would work against the goal of revitalization.”

Bright suggested using proceeds from other county property sales and/or accommodations and hospitality tax revenue to pay for any needed improvements.

“We need what the farmers market could and would bring to us on a year-round basis with a nice enclosed building,” he said.

Kerry Matthews, a farmer from the White Oak community who has operated a booth at the market, described its value both to vendors and to the people they serve.

“It is a joy and a delight to serve the community through that market building,” Matthews said. “It is a joy and a delight to greet people who come in from outside the county that are drawn in for the farmers market.”

Kerry Matthews

She pointed to a state-subsidized voucher program that helps senior citizens purchase produce, saying an accessible, dependable location matters.

“Because the farmers market is close by, is available to them, they have the ability to get fresh produce, local produce,” she said.

Moving the market from place to place each week makes participation difficult, Matthews said. She said she did not participate this year for that reason.

“It’s very, very inconvenient for most of the farmers to try to chase the farmers market around,” she said.

Matthews questioned the county’s willingness to invest in other properties while allowing the market building to deteriorate.

“I’m shocked that the council has never felt that it was important enough to make that building a real centerpiece for downtown,” she said.

“I want you to really think carefully about the importance of that building and what it could do for the county,” Matthews said. “And please do consider taking it off the list. I think it would be a huge mistake to sell it.”

Brad Hoffman

Brad Hoffman, a former Farmers Market manager from Blair, questioned why the county would consider disposing of a building that had drawn visitors and spending to downtown Winnsboro.

“Why are we getting rid of a historical building in Fairfield County?” Hoffman asked. “This is a staple of downtown.” He also pointed out that it would not be necessary to install a sprinkler system since the market could operate without going over the occupancy restrictions.

He urged council to repair the roof, fascia and soffit and make the building available to the market.

MaryGail Douglas, who runs a consignment story in Winnsboro, reminded council that she had requested reconsideration of the proposed sale two weeks earlier. She again suggested dedicating proceeds from other property sales to the Farmers Market building and exploring other funding sources.

“The current location is a center point for downtown development. Please hear that,” Douglas said. “It’s certainly a huge asset to our farming friends … throughout our county, and to our residents who need to get the goods and services the market provides.”

MaryGail Douglas

Douglas urged council to consult people who use and support the market before deciding its future.

“Why would we even think about getting rid of a piece of property that’s so crucial where it is?” she asked.

“Call in the stakeholders. Those stakeholders that are here could have some answers that you need to make the right decision.”

Patti Wilkes, who has been a vendor at the market, also asked council to use money from other property sales to restore the enclosed market.

“Don’t try to make it rental worthy,” Wilkes said. “I keep hearing this $500,000 thrown around, but make it usable. Make it a building that can be used for the Farmers’ Market.

“If transferring the building to the Farmers’ who use the market, would accomplish that,” Wilkes said, “council should consider it.”

Patti Wilkes

“The county doesn’t have to have their hands in everything,” she said.

“I beseech you to take it off the list of properties that will be sold and make it a Farmers’ Market building again.”

Carpenter, however, said inclusion on the surplus list does not commit the county to selling the building.

“These properties are recommended to go out for proposals,” he said. “They’re not for sale.”

Any proposals would return to council for consideration, Carpenter said. Staff is preparing request-for-proposals language, that are anticipated to be issued around mid-December. Proposals received would go before the new council next year.

“Market representatives could submit a proposal themselves,” he said.

“Again, that could be the Farmers’ Market. No one is saying that that can’t be a market building.”

Carpenter said the building was condemned and closed in December. He described roof and floor deterioration, water entering the electrical system and unfinished renovations.

“The roof has collapsed in some places,” he said during questions from council.

Sprinkler requirements would depend on the fire marshal and the building’s use, Carpenter said. Heating and air conditioning were also included among the improvements considered.

Councilwoman Peggy Swearingen questioned whether all the listed work, including air conditioning, would be necessary to reopen the building as a farmers market.

Carpenter acknowledged the repair figures were preliminary.

“We have not gone out for bid on any of the projects,” he said. “Those are quotes we’ve been given, but they’re not actual bids.”

Swearingen, who said she supports saving the market building, suggested the cost could be lower than the county’s current figures and emphasized the potential for a year-round market.

Several council members supported defining the necessary work and obtaining firmer prices, including options with and without heating and air conditioning.

“I hear you, and I think we need to do whatever we can to save this building for the farmers market,” one council member said. “If we can save this building, I’m a hundred percent for it.”

Councilman Clarence Gilbert, who appeared to balk at the idea of repairing the building, said council needed better information before making a decision.

“Let’s operate intelligently and with the knowledge of what it’s going to cost the county to restore this farmers market to its original value and usefulness,” Gilbert said.

Carpenter said he could pursue more precise costs within his authority if council members did not object.

When Swearingen again asked about taking the building off the surplus list, Carpenter recommended leaving it listed to preserve council’s options.

“Being on the list doesn’t keep us from doing whatever the council wants to do with it,” he said. “It doesn’t mean that you have to do anything with it if it’s on the list.”