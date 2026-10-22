Fairfield County to host first Data Center town hall session Oct. 22

WINNSBORO — Following the passage of a 12-month moratorium on data center development, Fairfield County has established a schedule of public town halls, work sessions, and legislative readings stretching through June 2027 to gather community input.

The county’s outreach begins this week with its first community meeting on Thursday, Oct. 22, at 6 p.m. at the Monticello Community Center, located at 7104 State Hwy. 215 S. in Jenkinsville.

The Jenkinsville session is the first of three public town halls designed to give residents a forum to learn more about data centers, ask questions, and share concerns regarding their potential environmental, infrastructural, and economic impacts.

County officials say that citizen participation will play a key role in guiding future zoning regulations and policy decisions. In addition to the public meetings, the county has launched an online survey allowing residents to submit their feedback and priorities directly to county staff and council members.

Following the initial town hall in Jenkinsville, Fairfield County Council members plan to conduct a site tour of an existing data center in November. Public town halls will resume after the holidays, heading to the Ridgeway Recreation Center on Jan. 7 and the County Council Chambers in Winnsboro on Jan. 21.

Beginning in February, the process will shift into technical review. The county has slated two expert work sessions followed by two Planning Commission work sessions to study zoning language, utility demands, and regulatory standards.

The formal legislative timeline culminates in the spring, with a Planning Commission public hearing set for March 25, followed by three County Council readings and an additional public hearing from April through June 2027.

Citizens who cannot attend Thursday’s meeting in Jenkinsville are encouraged to take the county’s data center survey online via Fairfield County’s official communications and social media pages.

Data Center Moratorium Meeting Schedule

October 2026 – June 2027

Oct. 22, 2026 (6 p.m.): Town Hall #1 – Monticello Community Center, 7104 State Hwy. 215 S., Jenkinsville

November 2026: County Council Data Center Tour (Date TBA)

Jan. 7, 2027: Town Hall #2 – Ridgeway Recreation Center

Jan. 21, 2027: Town Hall #3 – Fairfield County Council Chambers, Winnsboro

Feb. 4, 2027: Expert Work Session #1

Feb. 18, 2027: Expert Work Session #2 (if needed)

Feb. 25, 2027: Planning Commission Work Session #1

March 11, 2027: Planning Commission Work Session #2 (if needed)

March 25, 2027: Planning Commission Meeting & Public Hearing

April 12, 2027: County Council – First Reading

May 10, 2027: County Council – Second Reading & Public Hearing

June 14, 2027: County Council – Third Reading / Final Adoption