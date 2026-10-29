Fairfield County voters head to the polls Nov. 3

FAIRFIELD COUNTY — Fairfield County voters will head to the polls on Tuesday, Nov. 3, for the general election to decide dozens of local, county, and state races featuring 22 area candidates. Polling locations across the county will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., and voters must cast their ballots at their designated precinct.

To vote in person, South Carolina law requires voters to present a valid photo ID, which includes an S.C. driver’s license, an S.C. Department of Motor Vehicles ID card (including concealed weapon permits), an S.C. voter registration card with a photo, a federal military ID, or a U.S. passport. Voters without a photo ID may obtain one free of charge from the county elections office.

Local attention will center on competitive contests for Fairfield County Council and the school board. On County Council, three seats are contested:

In District 1, incumbent Dan Ruff faces challenger Kennedy Robertson.In District 3, incumbent Peggy Swearingen is challenged by Kennedi Bates.

In District 5, incumbent Douglas Pauley faces challengers Shana Harper and Marvin Jeter.

In District 7, Council Chairman Clarence Gilbert is running unopposed.

For the Fairfield County School Board, the lone contested race is in District 7, where incumbent Darreyl Davis faces challenger Kolisa Willingham-Douglas. Three school board incumbents are running unopposed: Sylvia Harrison in District 1, Henry Miller in District 3, and Carl E. Jackson Jr. in District 5.

Voters will also decide competitive races for state and countywide administrative seats. In the State House of Representatives District 41 race, incumbent Annie McDaniel is challenged by Tibi Czentye.

In the race for Fairfield County Treasurer, Ashlee Spires Pegg and Latishia Brown Robertson are vying for the seat. Several countywide incumbents are seeking reelection without opposition, including Sixth Circuit Solicitor Randy E. Newman Jr., Probate Judge Brad Caulder, and County Auditor Anne Bass. Incumbents Eric Cathcart and William Ladd are also running for seats on the Fairfield County Soil and Water District Commission.

Official proceedings will begin on Election Day at 10:30 a.m., when the County Board of Voter Registration and Elections opens and examines absentee ballot return envelopes at the elections office, located at 315 S. Congress St. in Winnsboro. The County Board of Canvassers will hold its hearing to determine the validity of provisional ballots at 10 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 6, at the same location.

Voters seeking precinct locations or sample ballots can contact the Fairfield County Voter Registration and Elections Office at 803-635-6255 or visit scvotes.gov.