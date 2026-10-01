First United Methodist Church in Winnsboro welcomes Pastor Joe Patton

FUMC Pastor Joe Patton | Contributed

WINNSBORO – First United Methodist Church in downtown Winnsboro has officially welcomed Pastor Joe Patton to the pulpit.

A Rock Hill native and Clemson University graduate who studied health administration, Patton spent 15 years in healthcare and education. He originally envisioned climbing the corporate ladder, but life took an unexpected turn.

“After 15 years in education and healthcare—years that included real darkness and hopelessness—God began redirecting a life I thought I had mapped out,” Patton said. “Becoming a pastor was definitely never part of that plan.”

That spiritual redirection led him into ministry with the United Methodist Church South Carolina Conference, where he also served in disaster recovery, before arriving at First UMC.

For Patton, ministry is about meeting people where daily life happens.

“It allows me to meet people in joy and grief, beginnings and endings, laughter, uncertainty, and everything in between,” he said. “We love the beauty and depth of our traditional worship, but we also believe a church can honor its history while remaining excited about who God brings through the door next.”

Patton lives in the Midlands with his wife, Renee, and their 8-year-old son, Riley. He invites anyone seeking a spiritual community to join First UMC for Sunday worship at 11 a.m. on Congress Street, across from the downtown post office.

“There is no need to wait for the perfect moment or to have everything figured out,” Patton said. “Just come. We’ll be glad to see you.”